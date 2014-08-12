Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 6(2), Brentford 6(4).
Dagenham & Redbridge 6-6 Brentford (2-4 pens)
Brentford and Dagenham & Redbridge shared 12 goals in the joint highest scoring League Cup tie in history.
The match was 4-4 after 90 minutes and 6-5 in extra-time before Brentford's Harlee Dean scored late on to take the match to penalties.
Jack Connors and Ashley Chambers missed for the Daggers with Bees skipper Kevin O'Connor scoring the winning spot-kick.
The only other tie to have witnessed that number of goals was Reading 5-7 Arsenal in 2012.
|Match facts
|The Bees had failed to score in any of their last three away games in the League Cup
|Brentford have not kept a clean sheet in the League Cup for 19 games
Stuart Dallas scored twice early in the match to put Brentford in control. George Porter pulled one back for the Daggers, before Nick Proschwitz took advantage of indecisive home defending to make it 3-1.
Chambers reduced the deficit once more and then Andre Boucaud struck from 25-yards to pull the east London side level.
Substitute Andre Gray made it 4-3 to Brentford, but in the last minute of the 90 Ashley Hemmings scored from an acute angle to force extra time.
Montell Moore, 18, put the west London side back in front, but Jamie Cureton, 20 years his senior, made the scores level again.
Dagenham went in front for the first time with seven minutes remaining through Hemmings, but they were denied three minutes later when Dean headed in.
Since joining the Football League in 2007, Dagenham & Redbridge have never made it past the first round of the League Cup.
Dagenham & Redbridge boss Wayne Burnett:
"After 10 minutes I thought this was going to be an onslaught but we showed really good character to get back into the game.
"We scored some decent goals and I am pleased with that - and if you score six goals you expect to win the game but I am disappointed in the manner in which we conceded some of the goals.
"It was very unlike our defence but we showed real good character and work ethic. I am so proud. At 6-5 you hope you can see the game out but the state of this game was unbelievable.
"I can't remember being involved in a game like it."
Brentford boss Mark Warburton:
"It's embarrassing being ahead on so many occasions and not seeing the game out, but we'll come back and learn from it.
"We could have had a lot more goals than we did and to then suddenly concede one just before half-time through some sloppy defending and poor defending; I am not sure I have seen anything like that before in my time in the game.
"We will learn from it though and there were some positives in terms of the youngsters like Montell Moore who is out on his legs."
Line-ups
Dag & Red
- 1O'Brien
- 21Partridge
- 4Doe
- 5Saah
- 2BattSubstituted forConnorsat 59'minutes
- 15LabadieSubstituted forCuretonat 86'minutes
- 8Ogogo
- 28BoucaudSubstituted forHowellat 75'minutes
- 14Porter
- 23Hemmings
- 10Chambers
Substitutes
- 3Connors
- 7Cureton
- 17Howell
- 19Goldberg
- 20Shields
- 22Gayle
- 30Cousins
Brentford
- 1Lee
- 6Dean
- 2O'Connor
- 28YennarisSubstituted forBidwellat 21'minutes
- 5Craig
- 20Diagouraga
- 15Dallas
- 14TébarBooked at 48minsSubstituted forJudgeat 64'minutes
- 24Smith
- 33Moore
- 39ProschwitzSubstituted forGrayat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bidwell
- 16Bonham
- 18Judge
- 19Gray
- 22Reeves
- 29Adams
- 34O'Shaughnessy
- Referee:
- Keith Hill
- Attendance:
- 1,576
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away8
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 6(2), Brentford 6(4).
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 6(2), Brentford 6(4). Kevin O'Connor (Brentford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Ashley Chambers (Dagenham and Redbridge) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 6(2), Brentford 6(3). Tony Craig (Brentford) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 6(2), Brentford 6(2). Matt Partridge (Dagenham and Redbridge) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 6(1), Brentford 6(2). Alan Judge (Brentford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 6(1), Brentford 6(1). Luke Howell (Dagenham and Redbridge) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 6, Brentford 6(1). Stuart Dallas (Brentford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Jack Connors (Dagenham and Redbridge) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Dagenham and Redbridge 6, Brentford 6.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 6, Brentford 6.
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.
Attempt missed. Brian Saah (Dagenham and Redbridge) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Harlee Dean.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 6, Brentford 6. Harlee Dean (Brentford) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Bidwell.
Foul by Brian Saah (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Andre Gray (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Porter (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Jake Bidwell (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 6, Brentford 5. Ashley Hemmings (Dagenham and Redbridge) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Luke Howell (Dagenham and Redbridge) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Brian Saah (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Andre Gray (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andre Gray (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Partridge (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Second Half Extra Time begins Dagenham and Redbridge 5, Brentford 5.
First Half Extra Time ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 5, Brentford 5.
Attempt saved. Stuart Dallas (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Abu Ogogo (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Matt Partridge (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Stuart Dallas (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jamie Cureton (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 5, Brentford 5. Jamie Cureton (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Tommy Smith went off injured after Brentford had used all subs.
Attempt missed. Matt Partridge (Dagenham and Redbridge) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 4, Brentford 5. Montell Moore (Brentford) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Abu Ogogo.
First Half Extra Time begins Dagenham and Redbridge 4, Brentford 4.