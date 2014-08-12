EFL Cup - First Round
Barnsley0Crewe2

Barnsley 0-2 Crewe Alexandra

Billy Waters
Waters' first senior goal came in his 11th appearance for Crewe Alexandra

Teenager Billy Waters scored his first senior goal as Crewe Alexandra beat fellow League One club Barnsley 2-0 in the first round of the League Cup.

The 19-year-old had earlier failed to convert Matt Tootle's cross but turned in Liam Nolan's shot for the opener.

Sam Winnall's header forced a superb save from Crewe goalkeeper Ben Garratt.

Captain Tootle, who had a penalty saved in Saturday's defeat at Fleetwood, collected a lay-off from Waters to fire in a second for the Alex.

It was a happy return to Oakwell for Crewe manager Steve Davis, who spent seven years as a Barnsley player between 1991 and 1998.

The two sides meet again in League One on Saturday.

Line-ups

Barnsley

  • 12Davies
  • 29Bree
  • 6Cranie
  • 2Brown
  • 5Nyatanga
  • 19Noble-LazarusSubstituted forBoakye-Yiadomat 87'minutes
  • 32Bailey
  • 8Hourihane
  • 7TreacySubstituted forMvotoat 76'minutes
  • 33LitaSubstituted forMcHaleat 61'minutes
  • 9Winnall

Substitutes

  • 4Berry
  • 14Digby
  • 15Mvoto
  • 21McKnight
  • 22McHale
  • 23Boakye-Yiadom
  • 24Dibble

Crewe

  • 13Garratt
  • 2Tootle
  • 6Dugdale
  • 5Ray
  • 24LeighSubstituted forGuthrieat 62'minutes
  • 7Turton
  • 10InmanSubstituted forMolyneuxat 76'minutes
  • 42GrantBooked at 72mins
  • 18Nolan
  • 17Waters
  • 9OliverSubstituted forHaberat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Shearer
  • 3Guthrie
  • 14Saunders
  • 19Baillie
  • 20Jones
  • 21Molyneux
  • 25Haber
Referee:
Chris Sarginson
Attendance:
4,391

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home20
Away9
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Barnsley 0, Crewe Alexandra 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barnsley 0, Crewe Alexandra 2.

Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Dominic McHale (Barnsley) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.

Attempt missed. Dominic McHale (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by George Ray.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Liam Nolan.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Martin Cranie.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Nana Boakye-Yiadom replaces Reuben Noble-Lazarus.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Marcus Haber replaces Vadaine Oliver.

Dominic McHale (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Molyneux (Crewe Alexandra).

Goal!

Goal! Barnsley 0, Crewe Alexandra 2. Matt Tootle (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy Waters.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Matt Tootle.

Attempt blocked. Reuben Noble-Lazarus (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Reece Brown (Barnsley).

Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Sam Winnall (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Martin Cranie (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Crewe Alexandra).

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Lee Molyneux replaces Bradden Inman.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Jean-Yves Mvoto replaces Keith Treacy.

Foul by Dominic McHale (Barnsley).

Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Keith Treacy (Barnsley) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high.

Dominic McHale (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Anthony Grant (Crewe Alexandra) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Dominic McHale (Barnsley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Oliver Turton (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Vadaine Oliver (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Keith Treacy (Barnsley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Sam Winnall (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Keith Treacy (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Jon Guthrie replaces Greg Leigh.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Dominic McHale replaces Leroy Lita.

Attempt missed. Vadaine Oliver (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

