Barnsley 0-2 Crewe Alexandra

Waters' first senior goal came in his 11th appearance for Crewe Alexandra

Teenager Billy Waters scored his first senior goal as Crewe Alexandra beat fellow League One club Barnsley 2-0 in the first round of the League Cup.

The 19-year-old had earlier failed to convert Matt Tootle's cross but turned in Liam Nolan's shot for the opener.

Sam Winnall's header forced a superb save from Crewe goalkeeper Ben Garratt.

Captain Tootle, who had a penalty saved in Saturday's defeat at Fleetwood, collected a lay-off from Waters to fire in a second for the Alex.

It was a happy return to Oakwell for Crewe manager Steve Davis, who spent seven years as a Barnsley player between 1991 and 1998.

The two sides meet again in League One on Saturday.