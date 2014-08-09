Barnsley 0-1 Crawley Town

Dale Jennings was sent off on the opening day for the second season in a row as Barnsley began their League One campaign by losing to Crawley.

The Reds were reduced to 10 men when winger Jennings received a red card for his reaction to being fouled by Town midfielder Gwion Edwards.

Keeper Brian Jensen kept Barnsley at bay but Izale McLeod's late header sealed the win for the visitors.

It was the first time the two sides had played each other.

Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Surrey:

"It was a great start. I'm delighted with that and I'm disappointed there wasn't at least one more.

"I was delighted with how we played in the first half - so much so I didn't want to get too carried away at half-time.

"They have given everything. We've got 17 signings and they've all got together really well and backed each other on the pitch.

"All in all I was really, really pleased with the outcome."