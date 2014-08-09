Match ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Bournemouth 4.
Huddersfield Town 0-4 Bournemouth
Callum Wilson scored twice on his full Bournemouth debut as the Cherries began their Championship season with a fine away victory at Huddersfield Town.
The visitors went ahead after only 26 seconds when an unmarked Marc Pugh converted from Matt Ritchie's cross.
Striker Wilson, 22, who moved from Coventry in the summer, made it 2-0 after Joel Lynch's error, before Yann Kermorgant scored from close range.
Wilson scrambled in a fourth, but then had a penalty saved by Alex Smithies.
It was a perfect start to the campaign for Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side as they look to improve on their highest league finish after coming 10th in 2013-14.
His side dominated at the John Smith's Stadium with the home supporters booing their team off at half-time and again at the final whistle.
They also look set to lose last season's player of the year Adam Clayton as the midfielder, who has been linked with a move to either Middlesbrough or Brighton, was left out of the Terriers' squad.
Huddersfield only won two of their last 13 Championship matches at the end of last season and it was a disappointing start to 2014-15 for Mark Robins's team.
Poor defending from the hosts inside the opening minute proved costly as Ritchie's low cross was finished off by Pugh.
Wilson netted 22 times for Coventry last season before joining Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee during the summer and he scored his first Cherries goal after only 32 minutes.
Lynch could not deal with Tommy Elphick's cross and Wilson fired past Alex Smithies into the bottom corner.
This match had ended 5-1 to Huddersfield in the corresponding fixture last season, but this time Bournemouth were the ones celebrating.
After Oliver Norwood's shot had bounced off the bar and Nahki Wells had wasted a chance for Huddersfield, Kermorgant extended Bournemouth's lead, converting a rebound after Smithies had parried Pugh's header.
The day got even worse for Huddersfield on 64 minutes as Wilson scored again as Smithies fumbled his effort into his own net.
Smithies then conceded a penalty by fouling Wilson, but denied the striker a debut hat-trick by saving his penalty.
Huddersfield boss Mark Robins:
"It was poor. It was difficult to explain and sometimes that is what happens in sport.
"It was the first game of the season when everyone is in great spirits and this puts a real dampener on it. I will fight but it's really disappointing because we have worked hard over pre-season.
"The players have to grow up and take responsibility. The system we play only works when the players put a shift in and too many players decided to take a day off. It's still early days and we dump this result in the waste bin and move on."
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe on striker Callum Watson:
"It's always important for a striker to start well at a new club and he will improve and develop from here. This will give him a big lift.
"We intend to rotate the squad this season. When you look at the squad, with everyone fit, we could pick two teams and there wouldn't be much between them.
"This was the best start possible and we need to build on that, and I think we will."
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1SmithiesBooked at 76mins
- 22Crooks
- 37Peltier
- 33Lynch
- 45MajewskiSubstituted forLolleyat 58'minutes
- 12HammillSubstituted forScannellat 45'minutes
- 4NorwoodBooked at 78mins
- 6HoggSubstituted forCoadyat 69'minutes
- 3Dixon
- 11Ward
- 21Wells
Substitutes
- 7Scannell
- 10Coady
- 13Murphy
- 14Stead
- 15Wallace
- 18Lolley
- 27Smith
Bournemouth
- 1Camp
- 2Francis
- 11Daniels
- 3S CookBooked at 40mins
- 5Elphick
- 30Ritchie
- 7PughSubstituted forStanislasat 90'minutes
- 32O'Kane
- 8Arter
- 18KermorgantSubstituted forGoslingat 82'minutes
- 13C WilsonSubstituted forRantieat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Gosling
- 9Rantie
- 10Pitman
- 14Harte
- 19Stanislas
- 22Ward
- 37Buchel
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 12,371
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 0, Bournemouth 4.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Eunan O'Kane.
Attempt blocked. Matt Crooks (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Matt Ritchie.
Attempt blocked. Paul Dixon (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Coady.
Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nahki Wells.
Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Junior Stanislas replaces Marc Pugh.
Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Peltier (Huddersfield Town).
Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town).
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Sean Scannell.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Joe Lolley.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Matt Crooks.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Paul Dixon (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Tokelo Rantie replaces Callum Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Dan Gosling replaces Yann Kermorgant.
Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Lolley.
Attempt saved. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
Booking
Oliver Norwood (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Oliver Norwood (Huddersfield Town).
Harry Arter (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Penalty saved! Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Alex Smithies (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Alex Smithies (Huddersfield Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Bournemouth. Callum Wilson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town).
Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Alex Smithies tries a through ball, but Nahki Wells is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Conor Coady replaces Jonathan Hogg.
Foul by Oliver Norwood (Huddersfield Town).
Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Steve Cook (Bournemouth) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Danny Ward (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from long range on the right is too high. Assisted by Nahki Wells with a headed pass.
Paul Dixon (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.