Inter Milan: Cardiff City's Gary Medel joins club for £10m

Gary Medel (right) played all four of Chile's matches at the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil

Inter Milan have signed Gary Medel from Cardiff City after meeting the £10m asking price for the Chile World Cup player.

Only the timetable of payments needed to be agreed between the two clubs in prolonged talks.

Midfielder Medel, 27, was Cardiff's £11m record signing from Spanish side Sevilla in August 2013.

He made 34 Premier League appearances for Cardiff who were relegated from the top flight last season.

Some of Cardiff's summer signings Tom Adayemi - midfielder from Birmingham for £6m Javi Guerra - striker from Real Valladolid (free) Guido Burgstaller - midfielder from Rapid Vienna (free) Federico Macheda - striker from Manchester United (free) Adam Le Fondre - striker from Reading (undisclosed)

Medel impressed at the World Cup in a defensive role as Chile reached the second round before losing to hosts Brazil on penalties.

Cardiff were linked with Bordeaux's Senegal international Lamine Sane while Medel's departure was being negotiated.

Medel is the fourth major departure from the Bluebirds during the close season.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen midfielder Jordan Mutch and defender Steven Caulker move to Queens Park Rangers, while striker Fraizer Campbell has joined Crystal Palace.

But he has brought in midfielder Tom Adeyemi from Birmingham to help plug the gap created by Mutch's exit.

Striker Adam La Fondre has signed from Reading along with fellow forwards Federico Macheda and Javi Guerra, midfielders Guido Burgstaller and Kagisho Dikgacoi, plus goalkeeper Charlie Horton.

Norwegian Solskjaer is keen to sign "at least one" central defender.