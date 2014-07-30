Altrincham: Ex-Rochdale captain Peter Cavanagh signs

From the section

Peter Cavanagh played 21 times for Rochdale last season

Conference Premier newcomers Altrincham have completed the signing of former Rochdale captain Peter Cavanagh.

The 32-year-old was released in May after leading Dale to promotion.

Versatile midfielder Cavanagh had spells with Accrington and Fleetwood before joining Rochdale in 2012.

Cavanagh joins fellow new additions Sean Williams, Ryan Crowther, Dave Parton and striker Steven Gillespie, who was released by relegated Bristol Rovers at the end of last season.