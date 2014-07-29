Luke Berry: Barnsley sign Cambridge United midfielder

Berry made 135 appearances for Cambridge, his only previous club, scoring 24 goals

Barnsley have signed midfielder Luke Berry from League Two club Cambridge United for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old England C international has left his hometown club after agreeing a three-year deal.

Berry scored 14 goals in 47 games last season as Cambridge won promotion back into the Football League.

"I heard of interest a few weeks ago and I'm delighted it's gone through. I think I can step up and I'm excited to play with better players," he said.

"I'm a box-to-box midfielder. I'll get goals, I like to create things and I like to think I can bring quite a lot to the table," Berry told the Barnsley website.

He is the club's seventh summer signing following their relegation from the Championship, joining forwards Sam Winnall and Kane Hemmings, fellow midfielders James Bailey and Conor Hourihane and goalkeepers Ross Turnbull and Adam Davies at Oakwell.