Oldham Athletic: Photocall off with new strip still to arrive

Oldham
Oldham take the field in their training kit for a pre-season friendly with Newcastle

Oldham have had to cancel a planned photocall - because they have no strip.

The League One club are waiting for home and away strips from new suppliers Sports Direct and have been playing pre-season games in training gear.

Oldham are also without a club shop, although a new store is being built in the club's as yet unfinished new stand.

A club spokesman said they would unveil a new away strip on Thursday with the home kit to be revealed on 7 August, two days before the season kicks off.

Oldham Athletic
Oldham's new stand will host a store where fans can buy their new kit

Oldham signed a seven-figure sponsorship deal with Sports Direct in the summer.

As part of the deal the firm are to open a new store at SportsDirect.com Park and supporters have been told they will be able to order the new kits, when they are available, online or from local Sports Direct stores.

A spokesman said: "We look forward to unveiling our new kit and seeing the fans wearing it."

