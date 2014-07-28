Oldham Athletic: Photocall off with new strip still to arrive
-
Oldham have had to cancel a planned photocall - because they have no strip.
The League One club are waiting for home and away strips from new suppliers Sports Direct and have been playing pre-season games in training gear.
Oldham are also without a club shop, although a new store is being built in the club's as yet unfinished new stand.
A club spokesman said they would unveil a new away strip on Thursday with the home kit to be revealed on 7 August, two days before the season kicks off.
Oldham signed a seven-figure sponsorship deal with Sports Direct in the summer.
As part of the deal the firm are to open a new store at SportsDirect.com Park and supporters have been told they will be able to order the new kits, when they are available, online or from local Sports Direct stores.
A spokesman said: "We look forward to unveiling our new kit and seeing the fans wearing it."