Jack Wilshere: Arsenal midfielder regrets smoking mistake

Jack Wilshere
Wilshere played 45 minutes in Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere says he regrets smoking and admitted making a mistake after he was photographed with a cigarette in a Las Vegas pool.

The 22-year-old England international was widely criticised when the image appeared following his country's group-stage exit at the World Cup.

It is the second time in nine months Wilshere has been caught smoking.

"Of course I regret it," he said. "It's unacceptable and I will accept the consequences and move on."

In October, Wilshere was pictured with a cigarette outside a London nightclub after a Champions League win over Napoli.

Manager Arsene Wenger criticised Wilshere and said he would talk to him about the issue.

Speaking on the club's pre-season trip to the United States, Wilshere vowed to put the matter behind him.

Jack Wilshere
Wilshere played 45 minutes in Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls

"I've been seen before doing it," he said. "I said then I made a mistake and I have made a mistake again. People make mistakes.

"I'm young and I'll learn from it. I realise the consequences it has and the effect on kids growing up. I have kids myself and I don't want them growing up to think their dad smokes and it's OK for a footballer to smoke because it's not."

Wilshere endured a difficult season at the Emirates Stadium. In December he was handed a two-match ban after making an offensive hand gesture in a match against Manchester City while in March he was ruled out for six weeks after suffering a hairline fracture in his foot in a challenge with Liverpool's Daniel Agger.

"This is a big season for me," he said. "I came back early to pre-season to show people my commitment. I am fully committed to the club and to my job and I want to show everyone that.

"Over the past few seasons I've had a few injuries. This season I'm looking to have a really great pre-season and get a really good base of fitness and take that in to the season."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you