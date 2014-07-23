Foyle Cup youth football photos

Tristar's Aaron Reid and Oran Hunter of Sion Swifts in action during the Foyle Cup Under-10 Plate final
Robbie Rhodes of Sheffield United competes against Carniny's Isaiah Close during an Under-13 match at the Foyle Cup
Norwich City player Joe Redmond in a chase for the ball with Loughside's Aaron McCauley during an Under-15 game
Maiden City Academy's Darragh Coyle battles for possession with Conor Smith of Hearts
St Oliver Plunkett's Declan Dunne cannot stop Celtic's Jack Aitchison scoring during a match in the Under-14 section of the Foyle Cup
Loughside's Luke Watters and Brad Conor of Institute in Under-15 action at the Foyle Cup
Mid-Ulster's Tom Stannage on the ball in an Ulster-13 match against Inishowen Youth League
St Johnstone celebrate after beating Derry City in the final of the Under-17 tournament
Partick Thistle players celebrate at winning the Under-19 tournament at the 2014 Foyle Cup
