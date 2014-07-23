Foyle Cup youth football photos 23 Jul 2014 From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/28456058 Read more about sharing. Tristar's Aaron Reid and Oran Hunter of Sion Swifts in action during the Foyle Cup Under-10 Plate final Robbie Rhodes of Sheffield United competes against Carniny's Isaiah Close during an Under-13 match at the Foyle Cup Norwich City player Joe Redmond in a chase for the ball with Loughside's Aaron McCauley during an Under-15 game Maiden City Academy's Darragh Coyle battles for possession with Conor Smith of Hearts St Oliver Plunkett's Declan Dunne cannot stop Celtic's Jack Aitchison scoring during a match in the Under-14 section of the Foyle Cup Loughside's Luke Watters and Brad Conor of Institute in Under-15 action at the Foyle Cup Mid-Ulster's Tom Stannage on the ball in an Ulster-13 match against Inishowen Youth League St Johnstone celebrate after beating Derry City in the final of the Under-17 tournament Partick Thistle players celebrate at winning the Under-19 tournament at the 2014 Foyle Cup