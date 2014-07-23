Torquay United: Toby Ajala aims to make name at Plainmoor

Ajala was on Bristol City's books for four years before moving to Torquay

Newly-signed Torquay United winger Toby Ajala says he wants to make a name for himself at Plainmoor.

The 22-year-old earlier this week after a trial period.

"I just want to play games, score goals and make a name for myself.

"Playing games, you're in the shop window, so it's always good to do well for the club and bonuses will come in my career whether it's moving on or staying here," he told BBC Sport.

After coming through the youth ranks at Bristol City, Ajala had loan spells in the Conference with Hayes & Yeading and as well as three months in League Two with AFC Wimbledon.

Toby Ajala Made two substitute appearances for Bristol City towards the end of the 2012-13 Championship season Played 25 Conference games in loan spells at Hayes and Welling Made 13 appearances for AFC Wimbledon in a four-month loan spell from November 2012

During his time with the Dons he impressed in a on New Year's Day 2013.

"That was a big game for Wimbledon at that time," he said.

"It was a good experience playing here as well as it's such a good ground to play in."

And Ajala hopes that his new 12-month long deal will give him the security to focus on his game and prove his worth.

"It's a chance for me to just play and show everyone what I can do on the pitch, that's what it's all about," he added.

"I just need to produce week-in, week-out and show everyone what I can do. I'm quick and I have an eye for a pass and I can score goals as well."