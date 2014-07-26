Scottish Challenge Cup
Dunfermline1Raith Rovers0

Waterlogged pitch causes Challenge Cup Fife derby call-off

Dunfermline's East End Park
Rain caused the call-off of the Challenge Cup match at Dunfermline

Dunfermline's Scottish Challenge Cup match against Raith Rovers has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The match was scheduled to kick-off at 15:00 BST, but a heavy thunderstorm shortly beforehand caused a partial power cut at East End Park.

While this delayed kick-off, it was the volume of surface water on the pitch which forced referee Steven McLean to call off the fixture.

A new date for the Fife derby is yet to be announced.

