BBC Sport - Cliftonville manager Tommy Breslin salutes 'outstanding' players
Boss Breslin salutes 'outstanding' Reds
- From the section Football
Tommy Breslin says Cliftonville's 0-0 draw against Hungarian title holders Debrecen in the Champions League was an outstanding result for the Belfast club.
Debrecen will still be favourites to progress to the third qualifying round as they host the second leg on 22 July.
"The game is in the balance. It will be tough but we will give it our best shot," said the Cliftonville manager.
