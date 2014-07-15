Dan Gray: Alfreton sign ex-Lincoln and Macclesfield defender

Dan Gray
Gray played 23 games during two loan spells with Macclesfield

Alfreton Town have signed former Chesterfield and Lincoln City right-back Dan Gray.

The 24-year-old made 52 appearances for the Imps in the past two seasons but left them in the summer and has signed a one-year contract with the Reds.

Gray began his career with Alfreton and joined Chesterfield where he made 45 appearances before he was released by the Spireites in 2012.

He also had two loan spells with Macclesfield before joining Lincoln.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired