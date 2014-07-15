Alan Goodall: Morecambe sign ex-Fleetwood defender

Alan Goodall started Fleetwood's play-off final win over Burton in May

Morecambe have signed versatile defender Alan Goodall following his departure from Fleetwood Town.

The 32-year-old, who also appeared in a defensive midfield role for the Cod Army, impressed during pre-season training with the Shrimps.

Goodall won promotion twice during his three seasons at Fleetwood.

He spent a month on loan at Grimsby early last term but returned to Highbury and started Fleetwood's play-off final win over Burton at Wembley.

"He is the perfect player for us," Morecambe manager Jim Bentley told the club website. "He has great experience at this level and can play in several positions in defence or midfield."

Goodall, who was released by Fleetwood in June, added: "It didn't take long for me to see the dressing room spirit here was something special.

"I have really enjoyed myself here in pre-season and really think we have a side that can do well this year."

The length of the former Chesterfield, Luton and Rochdale player's deal has not been announced.