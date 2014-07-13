World Cup 2014: James Rodriguez wins Golden Boot

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2014: James Rodriguez's six World Cup goals

Colombia forward James Rodriguez won the Golden Boot for finishing as the top scorer at the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

The 23-year-old, who plays for Monaco, scored six goals in five matches as his side reached the quarter-finals, where they lost to hosts Brazil.

Rodriguez finished ahead of Germany forward Thomas Muller, who netted five goals as his side won the tournament.

Argentina's Lionel Messi, who won the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player, was in a tie for third.

James Rodriguez facts Born on 12 July, 1991 in Cucuta, Colombia Began career at Envigado, joined Argentine club Banfield in 2009 and moved to Europe with Porto the following year Won the 2012 Portuguese Golden Ball, given to the best player in the Primeira Liga, at the age of 20 - the youngest player to achieve the feat Had won three successive league titles with Porto by the age of 21 Moved to Monaco for £38.5m in 2013, making him the second-most expensive Colombian in history, after Radamel Falcao

His four goals were matched by Brazil striker Neymar and Netherlands forward Robin van Persie.

Rodriguez's goals helped Colombia progress further than they had before at a World Cup.

He scored against Greece, Ivory Coast and Japan as they topped Group C before netting twice, one a sublime volley, during the 2-0 last-16 win against Uruguay.

Rodriguez's final goal was a late consolation from the penalty spot as Colombia lost 2-1 to Brazil.

Germany's Manuel Neuer, 28, won the Golden Glove awarded to the best goalkeeper at the tournament, while France's 21-year-old midfielder Paul Pogba won the best young player prize.

World Cup Golden Boot winners 1930 - Guillermo Stabile (Arg) eight goals 1934 - Oldrich Nejedly (Cze); five 1938 - Leonidas (Bra); seven 1950 - Ademir (Bra); eight 1954 - Sandor Kocsis (Hun); 11 1958 - Just Fontaine (Fra); 13 1962- Florian Albert (Hun), Valentin Ivanov (USSR), Garrincha & Vava (Bra), Drazan Jerkovic (Yug), Leonel Sanchez (Chi); four 1966 - Eusebio (Por); nine 1970 - Gerd Muller (Ger); 10 1974 - Grzegorz Lato (Pol); seven 1978 - Mario Kempes (Arg); six 1982 - Paolo Rossi (Ita); six 1986 - Gary Lineker (Eng); six 1990 - Salvatore Schillaci (Ita); six 1994 - Oleg Salenko (Rus), Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria); six 1998 - Davor Suker (Cro); six 2002 - Ronaldo (Bra); eight 2006 - Miroslav Klose (Ger); five 2010 - Thomas Muller (Ger); five 2014 - James Rodriguez (Col); six

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2014: Best goals of the tournament

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2014: Germany 4-0 Portugal highlights

Media playback is not supported on this device Lionel Messi scores stunning goal in stoppage time

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Brazil 3-1 Croatia