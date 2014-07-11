Chesterfield winger Tendayi Darikwa extends deal

Darikwa has made 79 league appearances for the Spireites

Chesterfield winger Tendayi Darikwa has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 22-year-old, who made 50 appearances in all competitions for the Spireites last season, had one year left on his previous deal.

He told the club website: "I'm delighted to get it sorted out and I can't wait for the season to start.

"I can focus on the football side of things now after talking about my contract situation with my agent over the last few months."