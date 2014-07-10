England Women's squad announced for Sweden friendly

England need just a point from their last two qualifiers to make it to next year's World Cup finals

England Women have selected a squad of 32 for a friendly against Sweden that will prepare the side for a vital World Cup qualifier against Wales.

Coach Mark Sampson's side play the Swedes in Hartlepool on 3 August.

Eighteen days later they face Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium knowing a point will see them qualify for next year's tournament in Canada.

A 2-1 win in Ukraine in June means that England require just a draw from their final two group games.

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Arsenal), Rachel Brown-Finnis (Everton), Carly Telford (Notts County).

Defenders: Gemma Bonner (Liverpool), Sophie Bradley (Notts County), Lucy Bronze (Liverpool), Alex Greenwood (Everton), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Alex Scott (Arsenal), Casey Stoney (Arsenal), Demi Stokes (University of South Florida), Claire Rafferty (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Anita Asante (LdB Malmo), Laura Bassett (Chelsea), Jade Moore (Birmingham), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Liverpool), Jo Potter (Birmingham City), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal).

Forwards: Karen Carney (Birmingham City), Dunia Susi (Notts County), Eniola Aluko (Chelsea), Jess Clarke (Notts County), Gemma Davison (Liverpool), Natasha Dowie (Liverpool), Toni Duggan (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Reading), Lianne Sanderson (Boston Breakers), Kelly Smith (Arsenal), Jodie Taylor (Washington Spirit), Danielle Carter (Arsenal).