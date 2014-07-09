Southend United manager Phil Brown praises team camaraderie

Manager Phil Brown says he has a "fair job" on his hands to improve his team

Southend boss Phil Brown has praised his squad's "spirit and camaraderie" ahead of the new League Two season.

The team have been joined at pre-season training in Spain by former Getafe forward Alberto de las Heras Rodelgo.

"He's settled in really smoothly. He's a good character who plays the ball with a smile on his face," Brown told BBC Essex.

"I think these kind of trips can integrate strangers into a group of players who are quite tight."

He added: "Last season I thought the team spirit and camaraderie was there for everyone to see."

The 26-year-old trialist also previously played for Real Madrid C.

Brown, who led the Shrimpers to the League Two play-offs in his first full year in charge, also admitted he had a tough task to replace a number of senior players.

Winger Anthony Straker, who scored six goals in 82 appearances for the Shrimpers, signed a two-year deal with York City in June.

Midfielder Marc Laird and striker Freddy Eastwood were also released at the end of last season.

"We've lost four or five and we quite simply have to replace them four or five players of similar quality," Brown said.

"Hopefully [chief scout] Bob Shaw's working back in England to try and get one or two through the door."