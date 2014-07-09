BBC Sport - MOTD World Cup Catch-Up: Germany humiliate hosts Brazil
Germany & Klose make history
- From the section 2014 Fifa World Cup
Get all the best of the action from Tuesday at the Fifa World Cup in Brazil in less than 10 minutes with Match of the Day's World Cup Catch-Up.
In the first of the semi-finals, five-time champions and hosts Brazil took on three-time winners Germany in Belo Horizonte.
If you want the best bits from Brazil 2014 at breakfast, we'll serve you #goalsontoast in the morning throughout the World Cup on the BBC Red Button, at bbc.co.uk/worldcup or to download with BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired