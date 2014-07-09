BBC Sport - MOTD World Cup Catch-Up: Germany humiliate hosts Brazil

Germany & Klose make history

Get all the best of the action from Tuesday at the Fifa World Cup in Brazil in less than 10 minutes with Match of the Day's World Cup Catch-Up.

In the first of the semi-finals, five-time champions and hosts Brazil took on three-time winners Germany in Belo Horizonte.

