Get all the best of the action from Tuesday at the Fifa World Cup in Brazil in less than 10 minutes with Match of the Day's World Cup Catch-Up.

In the first of the semi-finals, five-time champions and hosts Brazil took on three-time winners Germany in Belo Horizonte.

If you want the best bits from Brazil 2014 at breakfast, we'll serve you #goalsontoast in the morning throughout the World Cup on the BBC Red Button, at bbc.co.uk/worldcup or to download with BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.