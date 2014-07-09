World Cup 2014: How the world reacted to Brazil's humiliation

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2014: Brazilians tears at full-time whistle

It has been described as a "humiliation for the host nation" and the "biggest shame in history" as Germany inflicted Brazil's joint heaviest ever defeat to reach the World Cup final.

Germany were 5-0 up within 29 minutes in Belo Horizonte and their 7-1 semi-final victory has left the Brazilian nation shell shocked along with the rest of the football world.

Brazil newspapers have described the thrashing as "shameful" while social media was dominated by reaction from football supporters, players and other sportsman.

BBC Sport takes a look at how the world reacted to the biggest World Cup semi-final defeat in history.

BBC presenter Gary Lineker reaction

"It was not just a defeat for the host nation, but a humiliation for the host nation. It is the most extraordinary night's football I have ever witnessed and it was a result you could never imagine in a million years.

"It's hard to know whether to give praise to the Germans or criticise the Brazilians for their incompetence. In the opening 10 minutes, Brazil started quite well and it was tight, but after that we saw the most astonishing 80 minutes in World Cup history.

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup moments: Germany destroy Brazil

"This isn't playing against a small nation, this is Brazil, in Brazil. It's one of the most incredible things I have witnessed. Brazil almost completely collapsed. To concede five goals in 18 minutes in a match of this magnitude beggars belief.

"You have to give the Germans enormous credit, they played brilliant football. They studied Brazil, their weak spots and their weaknesses defensively.

"It was a night of incredulity and you feel sorry for the Brazilian players. It was not like they were arrogant and you felt it served them right. They lost their heads, got out of position and made a real hash of it and the Germans capitalised on that in true German style with great professionalism.

"It has been a long wait for Germany. Twenty-four years since their last World Cup - and I think the wait is coming to an end."

Media reaction

Rio de Janeiro-based Lance newspaper's website describes the defeat as the "biggest shame in history". It says O Maracanazo does not mean too much now, it is a thing of the past.

Brazil newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo runs the headline "Historical humiliation". They write "Brazil are again humiliated when trying to win a World Cup at home".

"Brazil is slain by Germany and suffers the biggest defeat in their history: 7-1," writes Brazil news site O Globo.

Germany newspaper Bild writes "7-1 Madness. Lightning DFB team knock out Brazil."

"Le Desastre" is printed alongside the picture of Brazil's David Luiz on the front page of France's L'Equipe. Luiz is joining Paris St-Germain this summer.

The Daily Telegraph describes Brazil's defeat as the "greatest humiliation in World Cup history".

The Daily Star describes Germany's win as a "slaughter".

The Daily Mirror says "humiliation and heartache as hosts Brazil are destroyed by the Germans."

Social media reaction

United States manager and former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann said: "Germany writing World Cup history today. Huge, huge compliment. So proud of them."

Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil said: "What a match! Estadio do Maracana - great to see you again."

Germany defender Per Mertesacker said: "DIE MANNSCHAFT! I really enjoy this moment... now let's go all in for the final."

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand said: "I hope the Brazilians don't look for a scapegoat here... it's a team effort and they weren't good enough as a group."

Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan said: "Sometimes the best of us succumb to the least expected. Life teaches us every time the best are not infallible. Oh Brazil..."

England striker Wayne Rooney said: "Toni Kroos was brilliant again today joy to watch."

Fifa president Sepp Blatter said: "Hats off to Miroslav Klose! With 16 FifaWorldCup goals, he is the most prolific scorer in the tournament's history."

Scottish FA said: "Just a quick reminder that our first #EURO2016 qualifier is vs #GER in Dortmund in September. Good. #naeborra."

The statistics

Match facts This is the first time a team have scored seven goals in a World Cup semi-final. This is the first World Cup game with eight or more goals since Saudi Arabia v Germany in 2002 (0-8). No team had previously conceded five or more goals by half-time in a World Cup semi-final. This is Brazil's biggest defeat in World Cup finals history, surpassing their 3-0 loss to France in the final in 1998. Germany scored two more goals in this game alone than England did in their past two World Cups combined. Brazil's first shot on target was in the 51st minute.

Humiliated Brazil Brazil have never before conceded more than five goals in a World Cup game (winning 6-5 against Poland in 1938). The game equals Brazil's all-time biggest margin of defeat, when they lost 6-0 to Uruguay in 1920. It is the first time since 1938 that Brazil have lost a World Cup semi-final, having progressed in their previous six. The previous biggest defeat in a semi-final was in 1954 when Germany beat Austria 6-1.

Amazing Germany There were 179 seconds between Germany's second and fourth goals. Germany striker Miroslav Klose becomes World Cup history's record goalscorer with 16 goals in 23 games. Germany were 5-0 up after 29 minutes - faster than any team in World Cup history. Germany netted as many goals in this semi-final as they had in their previous six (1982-2010). Germany are now the highest scorers in World Cup history with 223 goals, overtaking Brazil. Germany are the first team to score seven times in a World Cup semi-final. Thomas Muller has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 12 World Cup matches. Germany have scored more goals in this tournament than they did in 1990 and 1966 - a total of 16.

In pictures

Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar is flat out after Germany score their seventh goal

Brazil fans look tearful at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte

Suspended Brazil captain Thiago Silva consoles David Luiz after the 7-1 defeat

A Brazil fan hides under his shirt after his side's drubbing

More Brazilian despair as their side suffer the joint worst defeat in their history

Brazil manager Luis Felipe Scolari leaves the pitch with midfielder Oscar