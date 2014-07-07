Jonathan Parr: Ipswich sign former Crystal Palace defender

Parr made 15 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace last season

Defender Jonathan Parr has signed a two-year deal with Ipswich Town after his release by Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old, who has joined Town on a free transfer, has won nine caps for Norway, having come through their various age group sides.

Parr joined Palace in the summer of 2011 from Norwegian side Aalesund.

He went on to make 101 appearances for the Selhurst Park-based side, but suffered an ankle injury towards the end of last season.

"It's been a long summer, trying to sort out where I'm going to play my football. I spoke to a number of clubs but I had a good feeling about Ipswich," Parr told the club website.

"I watched Ipswich play last season and they looked a good team. The manager told me what we wants from his team and how he's looking to be pushing for a place in the top six.

"That's where I want to be. Everyone wants to play at the highest level and I've joined Ipswich to help the club get in the Premier League."