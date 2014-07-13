Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2014: Germany 1-0 Argentina (aet) highlights

Story of the match:

Gotze scores brilliant extra-time winner for Germany

First European side to win World Cup in South America

Higuain and Messi waste chances for Argentina

Messi below best at Maracana

Germany were crowned world champions for the fourth time as Mario Gotze's extra-time winner beat Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final.

Gotze demonstrated perfect technique and commendable calm to chest down Andre Schurrle's pass and sweep in a left-foot finish with the prospect of a penalty shootout only seven minutes away.

Argentina, with skipper Lionel Messi looking subdued despite flashes of his talent, could not respond and Germany claimed their first World Cup since they beat the same opponents in Rome 24 years ago.

The success means Joachim Low's side have become the first European team to win the trophy in South America.

Gonzalo Higuain wasted Argentina's best chance in the first half while Germany defender Benedikt Howedes hit the post with a header seconds before half-time.

Match statistics Germany Argentina 1 Goals 0 5 Shots on target 0 3 Shots off target 9 2 Blocked Shots 1 5 Corners 3 20 Fouls 16 3 Offsides 2 2 Yellow cards 2 0 Red cards 0 64 Possession % 36

Germany had to regroup after losing key midfielder Sami Khedira to injury in the warm-up - and his replacement Christoph Kramer to a blow to the head before half-time - but they shrugged off these setbacks to write another triumphant chapter in their sporting history.

Argentina's fans were the vast majority of a crowd that created a vibrant atmosphere inside the Maracana - although Germany were well represented and had the support of many yellow-clad Brazil supporters who still turned up despite seeing their hopes of watching the hosts in the World Cup final dashed by that stunning semi-final beating at the hands of Germany.

German supporters stayed in their places more than an hour after the final whistle as the victorious side indulged in lengthy celebrations of a win that vindicated the rebuilding plan put in place when they suffered the humiliation of going out of Euro 2004 at the group stage, which resulted in then coach Rudi Voller's resignation.

Germany had reached the semi-finals of the previous two World Cups but have now managed the crowning achievement for coach Low, who not only brought the trophy back to Germany, but also ended Europe's grim record in this tournament on South American soil.

Argentina failed to have a shot on target in the entire game and four-time world player of the year Messi looked an increasingly jaded figure as the game went on.

The Barcelona star never stopped striving to carry his team over the line in the manner achieved by his great predecessor Diego Maradona, who inspired them to their last World Cup when they beat Germany in Mexico City in 1986.

For Germany this completes the transition for a group of emerging players such as Golden Glove winner Manuel Neuer, midfield man Mesut Ozil, defender Mats Hummels, captain Philipp Lahm, Thomas Muller, Toni Kroos and even the injured Khedira.

After destroying hosts Brazil 7-1 in Tuesday's semi-final in Belo Horizonte, this was a game that required different qualities such as resilience and concentration - but Germany were never found wanting and their ecstatic celebrations at the end were in contrast to the tears of the Argentines.

And ominously, 22-year-old match-winner Gotze symbolises the next generation of Germany players that coach Low declared would dominate for years to come when he addressed the media 24 hours before this final.

For now, though, they have another World Cup to celebrate and while it may not have been the extravaganza many hoped would crown this thrilling tournament, Germany are worthy winners.

Argentina, with Messi's speed and sleight of foot posing problems for the previously untroubled Hummels in the early phases, had the game's first big opportunity courtesy of Kroos' error.

Match facts Germany have won the World Cup for a fourth time. Only Brazil (5) have more wins. Argentina conceded a goal in extra time at the World Cup for the first time. Argentina failed to have a shot on target in a World Cup game for the first time since the 1990 final v West Germany. Germany are the first European team to win a World Cup in the Americas. Germany's total of 18 goals is the most in a World Cup since Brazil scored 18 in 2002. Argentina only trailed for seven minutes in the entire tournament.

The Bayern Munich midfielder delivered a misplaced header that sent Higuain clear on goal but the striker did not live up to his elevated reputation with a horrible miscued finish that did not trouble Neuer.

Higuain had the ball in the net soon after from Ezequiel Lavezzi's cross but he was clearly offside - although his prolonged celebration suggested he thought differently.

As Argentina continued to trouble the German defence, it needed a crucial clearance from Jerome Boateng on the goalline as Messi pulled the ball back for his inrushing colleagues.

Media playback is not supported on this device Germany lift the World Cup trophy

It was not all Argentina though, and keeper Sergio Romero made a fine save from substitute Schurrle - on for Kramer - a stop made even better as Ozil ducked right in front of the unsighted keeper as the shot came in.

The closest either side came to a goal was right on half-time, when Howedes crashed Kroos' corner against the post with Romero beaten.

Messi had been threatening and he almost put Argentina ahead seconds after the break, only to pull a poor finish across goal with his normally lethal left foot.

As the final entered the closing 10 minutes, Kroos had Germany's clearest opening for some time but he sent a sidefoot finish off target after Ozil had laid the ball invitingly into his path.

So it was extra time, and while Argentina's Rodrigo Palacio was off target when he lofted a finish over Neuer, Gotze showed class and composure to decide an increasingly attritional game with the final flourish of quality this Fifa World Cup in Brazil fully deserved as its conclusion.

Germany's Mario Gotze became the first substitute to score the winner in a World Cup final

More than 250,000 German fans are estimated to have watched the game at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

More than 25,000 police, soldiers and firefighters ensured there was tight security around the Maracana

Thousands of supporters packed on to Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach to watch the match on big screens

Colombian singer Shakira performed some of her most recognisable hits at the closing ceremony

Fifa president Sepp Blatter is by Russia President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Brazil legend winner, compatriot Kaka and ex-England skipper David Beckham were in attendance

Germany fans were determined to see their side stop Argentina winning in the home of Brazilian football

Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain had spurned a golden opportunity in the 21st minute of the final

Napoli striker Higuain did sweep Ezequiel Lavezzi's cross into the net shortly after - but was offside

Germany defender Benedikt Howedes headed against the post in first-half stoppage-time

Argentina did not manage a shot on target, with Lionel Messi dragging a decent chance wide

Some Argentina fans inside the Maracana could barely watch the action in a tense period of extra time

Germany's win was their fourth World Cup triumph - and the first since reunification in 1990

Gotze's winning goal was the 32nd goal by a substitute at the tournament, a World Cup record