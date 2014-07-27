BBC Sport - World Cup 2014: Neymar in wheelchair after back injury
Wheelchair-bound Neymar consoled
- From the section 2014 Fifa World Cup
A wheelchair-bound Neymar is consoled by his Brazil team-mates after being ruled out of the rest of the World Cup.
The 22-year-old broke a bone in his back during his side's 2-1 quarter-final victory over Colombia in Fortaleza.
After flying back to Rio de Janeiro, the Barcelona forward was taken to Brazil's training base by ambulance.
Pictures courtesy of CBF TV.
