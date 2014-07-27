BBC Sport - World Cup 2014: Neymar in wheelchair after back injury

Wheelchair-bound Neymar consoled

A wheelchair-bound Neymar is consoled by his Brazil team-mates after being ruled out of the rest of the World Cup.

The 22-year-old broke a bone in his back during his side's 2-1 quarter-final victory over Colombia in Fortaleza.

After flying back to Rio de Janeiro, the Barcelona forward was taken to Brazil's training base by ambulance.

Pictures courtesy of CBF TV.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Wheelchair-bound Neymar consoled

Video

Catalans beat Warrington to win first ever Challenge Cup

Video

How Cardiff are helping young people change their lives

Video

D'Oliveira's four wickets help Worcestershire to first Finals Day

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Reds lost plot in second half - Klopp

Video

Dogboe: From beatings at school to beating the world

Video

Guardiola happy with 'good point' at Wolves

Video

Nuno urges Wolves to control games better

Video

Boxer quits fight after one second

  • From the section Boxing
Video

First 20 minutes broke us - Wolves captain Hill

Video

'A very comfortable victory' - Evans hits winning runs for Sussex

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'No problems' with Woodward - Mourinho

Video

'6-0 to Arsenal' Premier League predictions with actors Elba & Ameen

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired