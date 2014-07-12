Match ends, Brazil 0, Netherlands 3.
Brazil 0-3 Netherlands
-
- From the section 2014 Fifa World Cup
- Brazil concede 10 goals in two games
- Players and manager booed off at full time
- Injured Neymar watches from the bench
- Back-to-back home defeats for first time since 1940
Brazil's World Cup campaign came to a miserable end as the hosts were convincingly beaten by the Netherlands in the third-place play-off.
Goals from Robin van Persie, Daley Blind and Georginio Wijnaldum condemned Brazil to back-to-back defeats on home soil for the first time since 1940, following Tuesday's embarrassing 7-1 loss to Germany in the semi-final.
As an added insult, the hosts must now watch on as their fiercest rivals Argentina take on Germany for the chance to win the World Cup at Brazilian football's spiritual home, the Maracana, on Sunday.
Having backed their side so vocally throughout, home supporters turned on Brazil in the semi-final defeat on Tuesday, cheering opposition attacks and directing loud boos at their own players, and their frustration continued in the capital, Brasilia.
|Brazil's World Cup of woe
|This is the first time since 1940 that Brazil have lost consecutive matches on home soil (in 1940 they lost 3-0 v Argentina and 4-3 v Uruguay).
|Brazil have failed to score in two games in a World Cup tournament for the first time since 1978.
|This is only the second time in the past 10 World Cup third-place play-offs that a team has failed to score (Bulgaria lost 4-0 v Sweden in 1994).
|Belgium in 1986 (15 goals conceded) were the last team to concede 14 or more goals in a World Cup finals before Brazil this year (14).
Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari bore the brunt of their anger, and his long-term future as national team boss is now in doubt.
Brazil's fans had packed homes, bars and fan parks to watch the action, leaving streets near empty, but the shock defeat by Germany left a question mark over how they would greet their team before Saturday's game.
There was little indication in the build-up that their interest had wavered, as thousands descended on the Copacabana beach fan park in Rio de Janeiro, while the Estadio Nacional was close to capacity.
When the teams emerged from the tunnel to go through their pre-match warm-ups, the players were greeted by loud cheers, which increased in volume when injured talisman Neymar appeared.
The striker - who scored four goals before a back injury ruled him out of the Germany debacle - was wearing a full training kit, but watched from the bench as his team-mates went onto the pitch.
It seemed the Brazilian fans were determined to support their team, but they also made it known they had not forgotten the defeat by Germany as loud boos rang out when the names of Scolari and beleaguered striker Fred, 30, were read out.
Fred was one of six starters against Germany who were relegated to the bench against the Netherlands, and several players from Brazil's 23-man squad are likely to have played in their last World Cup.
Whatever the future does hold, it was briefly forgotten about before Saturday's game as players and fans once again sang the Brazil national anthem in unison.
It was as rousing a rendition of the anthem as any throughout the tournament, but thoughts of redemption lasted barely three minutes, when Brazil captain Silva pulled back Robben and the referee awarded a penalty, which Van Persie expertly converted.
The home fans were stunned into silence, but it was to get worse barely 15 minutes later when they conceded a second. This time defender David Luiz headed a tame clearance straight to Blind and the Dutch midfielder found the top corner for his first international goal.
Brazilian faces were sullen, perhaps fearful of similar capitulation that saw them concede five goals in only 18 minutes against Germany.
They improved as the half wore on, but it was not enough for the players to avoid being booed as they left the field at the break.
|Match of the Day commentator Steve Wilson
|"The boos rained down on Brazil and their manager Luiz Felipe Scolari. It is very hard to envisage him surviving in the job. If reaching the semi-final was the minimum requirement they have achieved that, but what happened in that semi-final has been made worse, if that was possible, by this result."
The game slowed to a pedestrian pace in the second half, with Brazil fans continuing to boo Scolari every time the big screen in the stadium showed the 65-year-old's face.
Ramires flashed a shot wide before Oscar was booked for diving as Brazil strived to find some way back into the game.
Instead, though, Wijnaldum completed another miserable defeat for Scolari's side with a third in stoppage time.
Echoing full-time in the defeat by Germany, the final whistle was greeted with a huge chorus of boos.
It was a positive send-off for departing Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal as he embarks on his next assignment, as manager of Manchester United.
But for Brazil, a tournament that started with optimism and promise for the five-time winners ended in humiliation.
Line-ups
Brazil
- 12Soares de Espindola
- 23Sisenando
- 3Thiago SilvaBooked at 2mins
- 4David Luiz
- 14Scherrer Cabelino Andrade
- 8PaulinhoSubstituted forde Carvalho Andrade Limaat 57'minutes
- 17DiasSubstituted forFernandinhoat 45'minutesBooked at 54mins
- 16Santos do NascimentoSubstituted forVieira de Souzaat 73'minutes
- 19Willian
- 11OscarBooked at 68mins
- 21de Assis Silva
Substitutes
- 1de Oliveira Galvao
- 2Alves da Silva
- 5Fernandinho
- 6Marcelo
- 7Vieira de Souza
- 9Chaves Guedes
- 13Costa Santos
- 15Buss
- 18de Carvalho Andrade Lima
- 20Bernard
- 22Bagy
Netherlands
- 1CillessenSubstituted forVormat 90+3'minutes
- 3de Vrij
- 2Vlaar
- 4Martins Indi
- 15Kuyt
- 16ClasieSubstituted forVeltmanat 90'minutes
- 8de GuzmánBooked at 36mins
- 5BlindSubstituted forJanmaatat 70'minutes
- 20Wijnaldum
- 9van Persie
- 11RobbenBooked at 9mins
Substitutes
- 7Janmaat
- 12Verhaegh
- 13Veltman
- 14Kongolo
- 17Lens
- 19Huntelaar
- 21Depay
- 22Vorm
- 23Krul
- Referee:
- Djamel Haimoudi
- Attendance:
- 68,034
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brazil 0, Netherlands 3.
Attempt missed. Maicon (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hernanes with a headed pass.
Hulk (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daryl Janmaat (Netherlands).
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Michel Vorm replaces Jasper Cillessen.
Goal!
Goal! Brazil 0, Netherlands 3. Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daryl Janmaat.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Joël Veltman replaces Jordy Clasie because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jordy Clasie (Netherlands) because of an injury.
Foul by Hernanes (Brazil).
Ron Vlaar (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Hulk.
Willian (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonathan de Guzmán (Netherlands).
Thiago Silva (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robin van Persie (Netherlands).
Foul by Maxwell (Brazil).
Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Oscar (Brazil) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Willian following a corner.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Ron Vlaar.
Foul by Willian (Brazil).
Arjen Robben (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Hulk (Brazil) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jô.
Hulk (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands).
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Ron Vlaar.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Hulk replaces Ramires.
Hernanes (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan de Guzmán (Netherlands).
Offside, Netherlands. Georginio Wijnaldum tries a through ball, but Robin van Persie is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Daryl Janmaat replaces Daley Blind because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Daley Blind (Netherlands) because of an injury.
Booking
Oscar (Brazil) is shown the yellow card.
Oscar (Brazil) has gone down, but that's a dive.
David Luiz (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arjen Robben (Netherlands).
Maicon (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.