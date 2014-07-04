Middlesbrough sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Tomas Mejias

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of goalkeeper Tomas Mejias from Real Madrid on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old joined Boro on loan in February but only made one appearance because of a dislocated finger.

Mejias made his debut for Real in 2011 and has also played for Spain's Under-19 and Under-20 sides.

"I know it is a big move from Real Madrid, but it is one I had to make and I'm very happy to have made it," he told Boro's website.

"I am competing with two very good goalkeepers in Dimi (Konstantopoulos) and (Jason Steele) Steeley. Nothing has changed and we are all in a fight for the spot, we all know that.

"All I know is I am delighted to be here and to be given a chance."

He is reunited with Boro manager Aitor Karanka, who was assistant to Jose Mourinho when they were at the Bernabeu.