Aston Villa: Roy Keane 'excited and delighted' at appointment

Roy Keane says he felt a "pull" to work with a club again

Roy Keane says he is "excited and delighted" to be working in the Premier League again after his appointment as Aston Villa's assistant manager.

Keane, 42, was confirmed as Paul Lambert's new number two on Tuesday.

He will combine the Villa role with his existing job as assistant to Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill.

"I look forward to getting to know the players, their strengths and weaknesses," Keane said. "I've always had that pull to get back into a club."

He added: "I had the situation with Ireland to consider but coming to work with Paul at Villa in the Premier League was too good to turn down."

Keane previously managed Sunderland and Ipswich Town but has been without a day-to-day role in football since being sacked from Portman Road in January 2011.

Keane has been Martin O'Neill's assistant manager with the Republic of Ireland since November 2013

He held talks with Celtic about their vacant managerial role but ruled himself out of consideration for the job.

The former Manchester United captain replaces Lambert's previous assistant, Ian Culverhouse, who was dismissed in May following an internal investigation.

Keane told BBC Radio 5 live that he was not surprised when Lambert first contacted him six weeks ago to discuss working together.

"If anything, I was excited and delighted that he felt he could ring me and ask me to come on board," he added.

"I know what a great opportunity this is for me and I'm really looking forward to it.

"Villa have had a tough two or three years. I know there's uncertainty round the club with it being up for sale but that never bothered me."

Villa finished 15th in the Premier League last season, only five points above the relegation places.