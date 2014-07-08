Match ends, Brazil 1, Germany 7.
Brazil 1-7 Germany
Story of the match:
- Germany 5-0 up in 29 mins
- Klose record World Cup scorer
- Brazil's biggest World Cup defeat
- First competitive home defeat in 39 years
Brazil's World Cup dreams ended in humiliating and brutal fashion as Germany inflicted their heaviest defeat in the first semi-final in Belo Horizonte.
A thunderous occasion that began with Brazil riding a tidal wave of emotion was reduced to a nightmare as Germany were 5-0 up inside 29 remarkable minutes in front of a disbelieving Estadio Mineirao crowd.
Brazil's players mourned the absence of the injured Neymar before kick-off, but captain Thiago Silva was an even bigger loss. The result was their first competitive home defeat in 39 years, and the end of their hopes of making it to the World Cup final at the iconic Maracana on Sunday.
Instead, Germany will meet either Argentina or the Netherlands, who play on Wednesday in Sao Paulo.
Thomas Muller gave the three-time winners an early lead before a period of utter chaos saw Miroslav Klose break the World Cup scoring record, Toni Kroos add two more in the space of 179 seconds and Sami Khedira net a fifth.
Chelsea striker Andre Schurrle, on as a substitute, added two more after the break before Brazil's followers delivered what must be regarded as the defining insult to their national team - cheering every German pass and applauding their goals.
Many Brazil supporters, swamped with such anticipation as they gathered in their thousands around the ground hours before kick-off, were reduced to tears after less than 30 minutes, and reduced to such a state of shock that it was only at half-time that they registered their first serious dissent.
This equalled Brazil's heaviest margin of defeat, a 6-0 loss at the hands of Uruguay in the 1920 Copa America, but the impact of this reverse, not just on the world stage but in their homeland, will put this alongside the 1950 World Cup final defeat by the Uruguayans in Rio as their darkest football day.
Muller's early goal was a big enough setback, but the manner in which Luiz Felipe Scolari's side crumbled in the space of seven minutes is likely to be a matter of national debate in this country for years to come.
This was Brazil's first defeat at home for 12 years. The loss for a country built on sporting pride, and at their own World Cup, will be bad enough to take. The scale of defeat will take the inquests to a new level.
The statistics stacked up like pieces of rubble around the feet of Scolari and his players. This was the first time a team had scored seven in a World Cup semi-final, and the biggest defeat in one of these games - beating West Germany's 6-1 victory over Austria in 1954.
|Match facts
|This is the first time a team have scored seven goals in a World Cup semi-final.
|This is the first World Cup game with eight or more goals since Saudi Arabia v Germany in 2002 (0-8).
|No team had previously conceded five or more goals by half-time in a World Cup semi-final.
|This is Brazil's biggest defeat in World Cup finals history, surpassing their 3-0 loss to France in the final in 1998.
|Germany scored two more goals in this game, 7, than England did in their past two World Cups combined.
|Brazil's first shot on target was in the 51st minute.
The five-time champions' team coach bears the phrase "Brace Yourself - The 6th Is Coming". It did indeed arrive, but only in the back of Julio Cesar's net.
With all David Luiz's defensive indiscipline offering rich pickings for Germany's speed and mobility, the game swiftly descended into a fiasco for Brazil.
Much has been made of their over-emotion and there was, in retrospect, an overblown public reaction to the absence of Neymar, injured in the quarter-final against Colombia, in the hour leading up to kick-off.
Scolari led his players off the team coach wearing a white "Forca Neymar" baseball cap before captain Luiz and goalkeeper Cesar held up his number 10 shirt during a stirring rendition of Brazil's national anthem.
It was all downhill, and rapidly, for Brazil from the moment Muller was the beneficiary of dreadful marking to steer in Kroos's corner.
Brazil simply fell apart and it was an invitation Germany were not going to refuse as Klose scored at the second attempt to set a new World Cup record of 16 goals in only 23 games.
What followed was one of the most remarkable passages of play in any World Cup game, let alone a semi-final, as Germany did not just look like scoring on every attack, they invariably did.
Throughout this World Cup there has been a suspicion a mediocre Brazil defence has been disguised. With the shield of Silva removed, they were simply taken apart by Germany, wilting under pressure and abject in coping with their attacking variety.
Kroos side-footed home a finish Cesar touched but could not save, then the midfielder quickly added another when set up by the unselfish Khedira.
Khedira added another before half-time in an example of the complete disintegration of Brazil's organisation, discipline and basic defence. He strolled towards the penalty area untroubled before exchanging passes with Mesut Ozil to score.
It was only then, perhaps as full recognition sunk in, that Brazil's supporters started to deliver a toxic reaction to their team, with striker Fred singled out for vicious treatment.
|Amazing Germany
|There were 179 seconds between Germany's second and fourth goals.
|Germany striker Miroslav Klose becomes World Cup history's record goalscorer with 16 goals in 23 games.
|Germany were 5-0 up after 29 minutes - faster than any team in World Cup history.
|Germany netted as many goals in this semi-final as they had in their previous six (1982-2010).
|Germany are now the highest scorers in World Cup history with 223 goals, overtaking Brazil.
|Germany are the first team to score seven times in a World Cup semi-final.
|Thomas Muller has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 12 World Cup matches.
|Germany have scored more goals in this tournament than they did in 1990 and 1966 - a total of 16.
Despite a lively start to the second half that saw Germany keeper Manuel Neuer distinguish himself, normal service was resumed as Schurrle finished off a fine passing move before drilling a near-post finish past Cesar, who should have done better.
It was at this point the home fans threw their support behind Germany, cheering passing moves and even breaking into applause for Schurrle's goal.
Oscar's late strike was nothing in the way of consolation to them and they turned savagely on their players - many of whom left the pitch in tears - at the final whistle.
Brazil knew their World Cup dream might have to end. No-one suspected for a moment it would end like this.
Line-ups
Brazil
- 12Soares de Espindola
- 23Sisenando
- 4David Luiz
- 13Costa SantosBooked at 68mins
- 6Marcelo
- 5FernandinhoSubstituted forPaulinhoat 45'minutes
- 17Dias
- 20Bernard
- 11Oscar
- 7Vieira de SouzaSubstituted forSantos do Nascimentoat 45'minutes
- 9Chaves GuedesSubstituted forWillianat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1de Oliveira Galvao
- 2Alves da Silva
- 8Paulinho
- 14Scherrer Cabelino Andrade
- 15Buss
- 16Santos do Nascimento
- 18de Carvalho Andrade Lima
- 19Willian
- 21de Assis Silva
- 22Bagy
Germany
- 1Neuer
- 16Lahm
- 20Boateng
- 5HummelsSubstituted forMertesackerat 45'minutes
- 4Höwedes
- 6KhediraSubstituted forDraxlerat 76'minutes
- 7Schweinsteiger
- 18Kroos
- 13Müller
- 11KloseSubstituted forSchürrleat 58'minutes
- 8Özil
Substitutes
- 2Großkreutz
- 3Ginter
- 9Schürrle
- 10Podolski
- 12Zieler
- 14Draxler
- 15Durm
- 17Mertesacker
- 19Götze
- 21Mustafi
- 22Weidenfeller
- 23Kramer
- Referee:
- Marco Rodríguez
- Attendance:
- 58,141
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away10
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brazil 1, Germany 7.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Germany).
Luiz Gustavo (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. David Luiz (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Philipp Lahm.
Goal!
Goal! Brazil 1, Germany 7. Oscar (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Mesut Özil (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Ramires (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Bernard (Brazil) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Willian.
Attempt missed. Oscar (Brazil) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Willian.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Luiz Gustavo.
Attempt saved. Ramires (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paulinho.
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Goal!
Goal! Brazil 0, Germany 7. André Schürrle (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Foul by David Luiz (Brazil).
Thomas Müller (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Julian Draxler replaces Sami Khedira.
David Luiz (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany).
Attempt saved. Paulinho (Brazil) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Willian.
Attempt missed. Willian (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bernard.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Willian replaces Fred.
Goal!
Goal! Brazil 0, Germany 6. André Schürrle (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philipp Lahm.
Booking
Dante (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dante (Brazil).
Thomas Müller (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Brazil. Bernard tries a through ball, but Paulinho is caught offside.
Foul by Paulinho (Brazil).
Benedikt Höwedes (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
David Luiz (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Germany).
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Julio César.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Julio César.
Attempt saved. Fred (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Marcelo (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by André Schürrle (Germany).