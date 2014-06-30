BBC Sport - World Cup 2014: Day 18 in numbers
World Cup day 18 in numbers
- From the section 2014 Fifa World Cup
BBC Sport takes a look at all the vital stats and facts from day 18 of the 2014 World Cup, including Costa Rica's historic win over Greece and the incredible goal-scoring record of the Netherlands' substitutes in Brazil, following their late win over Mexico.
We also discover Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder's impressive statistics in World Cup knock-out football.
