Match ends, Netherlands 0(4), Costa Rica 0(3).
World Cup 2014: Netherlands 0-0 Costa Rica (4-3 on pens)
- From the section 2014 Fifa World Cup
Goalkeeper Tim Krul came off the bench late in extra time and saved two penalties as the Netherlands beat Costa Rica in a shootout to set up a World Cup semi-final against Argentina.
Newcastle's Krul saved from Bryan Ruiz and Michael Umana to send the Dutch through after the game finished 0-0.
Wesley Sneijder had hit the woodwork twice for the Dutch, while Robin van Persie's shot was turned onto the bar.
They face Argentina, who beat Belgium, in Sao Paulo on Wednesday in the semis.
Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal, who will take charge at Manchester United at the end of the tournament, brought Krul on for Jasper Cillessen in added time at the end of 120 minutes.
And Krul's two saves proved decisive as the Dutch, who had lost each of their previous four World Cup matches that went to extra time, converted all four of their spot-kicks.
Costa Rica had progressed as winners from a group containing Uruguay, Italy and England, and once again impressed with their organisation and energy.
But just as they did against Mexico in the second round, Van Gaal's team found a way through despite being some way short of the fluency they showed in patches during the group phase.
It was 21 minutes before the Netherlands managed an effort on goal.
A sweeping move down the right ended with Dirk Kuyt crossing for Memphis Depay, who laid the ball off for Van Persie.
His low drive was blocked by goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who then saved Sneijder's follow-up.
Depay might have done better when he was released by Van Persie, but his stab at the near post was turned away by Navas.
Costa Rica's only threat came from Christian Bolanos free-kicks, with one flying just too high for midfielder Celso Borges to connect with, and another headed back across goal by Borges only for Johnny Acosta to fail to make contact.
Navas showed his quality once again when he tipped a bending Sneijder free-kick away from the top corner, but the Netherlands offered little going forward as the second half developed.
After forcing Giancarlo Gonzalez to head off target following a Bolanos set-piece, Ron Vlaar glanced a header high and wide from a whipped Sneijder free-kick at the other end.
When Navas was beaten, Sneijder's curling free-kick bounced away off a post.
As the Netherlands exerted some late pressure, Navas turned away a low drive from Van Persie and the Manchester United striker failed to make contact with a fine Sneijder cross.
Yeltsin Tejeda then diverted a close-range Van Persie effort onto the crossbar as a tiring Costa Rica took the game into extra time.
The Dutch continued to push on, with Navas forced to palm away a Vlaar header, but they could not find a way through, and Costa Rica had a penalty appeal rejected when Vlaar challenged substitute Marcos Urena, who then forced a full-length save from Cillessen.
There was still time for Sneijder's 20-yard drive to strike the crossbar, but it went to a penalty shootout and after Van Persie, Robben, Sneijder and Kuyt converted their penalties, Krul's save from Urena sent the 2010 beaten finalists through to the last four.
Line-ups
Netherlands
- 1CillessenSubstituted forKrulat 120+1'minutes
- 3de Vrij
- 2Vlaar
- 4Martins IndiBooked at 64minsSubstituted forHuntelaarat 105'minutesBooked at 111mins
- 15Kuyt
- 20Wijnaldum
- 10Sneijder
- 5Blind
- 11Robben
- 9van Persie
- 21DepaySubstituted forLensat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Janmaat
- 8de Guzmán
- 12Verhaegh
- 13Veltman
- 14Kongolo
- 16Clasie
- 17Lens
- 19Huntelaar
- 22Vorm
- 23Krul
Costa Rica
- 1Navas
- 16GamboaSubstituted forMyrieat 79'minutes
- 2AcostaBooked at 107mins
- 3GonzalezBooked at 81mins
- 4UmañaBooked at 52mins
- 15Díaz CampbellBooked at 37mins
- 9CampbellSubstituted forUreñaat 66'minutes
- 17Tejeda ValverdeSubstituted forCubero Loriaat 97'minutes
- 5Borges
- 7Bolaños
- 10Ruiz
Substitutes
- 8Myrie
- 11Barrantes
- 12Francis
- 13Granados
- 14Brenes
- 18Pemberton
- 20Calvo
- 21Ureña
- 22Cubero Loria
- 23Cambronero
- Referee:
- Ravshan Irmatov
- Attendance:
- 51,179
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Netherlands 0(4), Costa Rica 0(3).
Penalty saved! Michael Umaña (Costa Rica) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 0(4), Costa Rica 0(3). Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 0(3), Costa Rica 0(3). Christian Bolaños (Costa Rica) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 0(3), Costa Rica 0(2). Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 0(2), Costa Rica 0(2). Giancarlo Gonzalez (Costa Rica) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 0(2), Costa Rica 0(1). Arjen Robben (Netherlands) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty saved! Bryan Ruiz (Costa Rica) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 0(1), Costa Rica 0(1). Robin van Persie (Netherlands) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 0, Costa Rica 0(1). Celso Borges (Costa Rica) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Netherlands 0, Costa Rica 0.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Netherlands 0, Costa Rica 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Tim Krul replaces Jasper Cillessen.
Offside, Netherlands. Dirk Kuyt tries a through ball, but Robin van Persie is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arjen Robben.
Foul by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands).
David Myrie (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jeremain Lens.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Giancarlo Gonzalez.
Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (Netherlands) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.
Attempt saved. Marcos Ureña (Costa Rica) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bryan Ruiz with a headed pass.
Corner, Costa Rica. Conceded by Ron Vlaar.
Attempt blocked. Christian Bolaños (Costa Rica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Offside, Netherlands. Wesley Sneijder tries a through ball, but Jeremain Lens is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Christian Bolaños (Costa Rica) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Ruiz.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Keylor Navas (Costa Rica) because of an injury.
Booking
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands).
Keylor Navas (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Robin van Persie (Netherlands) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Giancarlo Gonzalez.
Booking
Johnny Acosta (Costa Rica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arjen Robben (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Johnny Acosta (Costa Rica).
Second Half Extra Time begins Netherlands 0, Costa Rica 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar replaces Bruno Martins Indi.
First Half Extra Time ends, Netherlands 0, Costa Rica 0.