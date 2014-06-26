Junior Stanislas: Bournemouth sign Burnley winger

Stanislas began his career at West Ham, before spending three years with Burnley

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Burnley winger Junior Stanislas on a three-year deal.

Cherries manager Eddie Howe previously worked with the 24-year-old while in charge of the Clarets in 2011.

Stanislas, who made 32 appearances for Burnley last season, admitted he turned down a new contract at Turf Moor so he could be reunited with Howe.

"Howe made me choose this club. He understands me and the way I work," Stanislas told BBC Radio Solent.

"He also gives you a lot of one-on-one time and attention, which is good to help develop my game.

"It was a really difficult choice because Burnley are obviously offering Premier League football.

"Once I found out that Eddie Howe was interested in signing me, there was only one place I wanted to go."

Bournemouth returned to the second tier of English football for the first time since 1990 when they achieved promotion from League One in 2013.

Under Howe's leadership, the Cherries went on to finish 10th in the Championship last season, just six points outside the play-off places - and new addition Stanislas says the club's aim for the upcoming season would be to achieve promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

"It takes an awful lot of determination, will and hard work to get out of this league," he added. "Promotion is one of mine, the manager's and club's biggest ambitions."