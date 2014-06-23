BBC Sport - World Cup 2014: David Villa scores skilful opener for Spain

Villa's cheeky backheel for Spain

David Villa scores from a cheeky backheel to put Spain 1-0 up against Australia, in the holders' last game of the 2014 World Cup.

The match finished 3-0 to Spain.

Both Spain and Australia had been knocked out of the tournament before the game began.

