BBC Sport - World Cup 2014: David Villa scores skilful opener for Spain
Villa's cheeky backheel for Spain
- From the section 2014 Fifa World Cup
David Villa scores from a cheeky backheel to put Spain 1-0 up against Australia, in the holders' last game of the 2014 World Cup.
The match finished 3-0 to Spain.
Both Spain and Australia had been knocked out of the tournament before the game began.
