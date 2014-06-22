BBC Sport - World Cup 2014: South Korea 2-4 Algeria highlights

Highlights: South Korea 2-4 Algeria

An excellent first half display from Algeria helped them to a 4-2 win over Group H rivals South Korea in Porto Alegre.

Algeria took a commanding 3-0 lead, but South Korea pulled one back through Son Heung-min. Algeria's three goal cushion was restored 12 minutes later through Yacine Brahimi, helping them to become the first African nation to score four goals in a game.

A late consolation goal from Koo Ja-cheol gave the Korean's hope but Algeria held firm.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: South Korea 2-4 Algeria

Video

'Like the Tiger of old' - Woods holes huge birdie putt

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Why on earth has she stopped?' Race leader 'finishes' half a lap early

Video

Rose caps off incredible round of 64 with two birdies

  • From the section Golf
Video

Fraser-Pryce powers to 100m victory

Video

Highlights: England fight back to draw with India

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Great escapes & bunker magic in shots of the day

  • From the section Golf
Video

Fleetwood cards 'beautiful' round of the day 65

  • From the section Golf
Video

Spieth nutmegs spectator at '140mph' with wayward tee shot

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Wow, that's as close as you can get' - Little wins 400m hurdles

Video

Highlights: Lancashire hold on to win thrilling Roses match

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Nasty taste left in the mouth' for Kisner after disaster on 18th

  • From the section Golf
Video

Back-to-back birdies for 'absolutely perfect' Woods

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots South LLP
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots South LLP

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired