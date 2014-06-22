BBC Sport - World Cup 2014: South Korea 2-4 Algeria highlights
Highlights: South Korea 2-4 Algeria
2014 Fifa World Cup
An excellent first half display from Algeria helped them to a 4-2 win over Group H rivals South Korea in Porto Alegre.
Algeria took a commanding 3-0 lead, but South Korea pulled one back through Son Heung-min. Algeria's three goal cushion was restored 12 minutes later through Yacine Brahimi, helping them to become the first African nation to score four goals in a game.
A late consolation goal from Koo Ja-cheol gave the Korean's hope but Algeria held firm.
