World Cup 2014: Your guide to the beautiful, the terrible & the funny

The action on the field has been stunning, but the four-yearly global spectacle that is the World Cup is about much more than what happens on the field. This is your guide to all the weird and wonderful moments at the World Cup in video and pictures.

"Benzemaaaaaa! I'm not sure if this stands"

France striker Karim Benzema could have scored six goals by now. Remember the effort that rolled across the line against Honduras? Then had a penalty saved in against the Swiss. In the same game, he celebrated a sublime effort from distance - before being told referee Bjorn Kuipers had blown for full-time seconds earlier.

Brilliant Benzema 'goal' does not stand

They say you shouldn't meet your heroes...

This was football's equivalent of a One Direction fan introduced to band member Zayn, or Harry, or one of the others. But possibly more so. Here, a supporter who bleeds red and white checks meets Croatia's all-time top scorer Davor Suker. Warning: It gets emotional.

Emotional fan meets Davor Suker

Fake Scolari

Looking at the picture, can you tell the difference between the real Brazil coach and a lookalike? Of course you can.

But experienced columnist and TV presenter Mario Sergio Conti had a bit of a shocker when he interviewed a Luiz Felipe Scolari doppelganger on a plane journey thinking he was the real thing. Conti's piece was published in two of Brazil's leading newspapers, who eventually discovered all was not what it seemed. Apologies followed, and red faces.

Scolari and Fake Scolari

Del Bosque's bit of bus bother

Spain boss Vicente del Bosque may have been suffering the after-effects of Spain's shock World Cup exit as he mistakenly tried to board the Chile team bus. Perhaps it was wishful thinking after his side's 2-0 defeat.

Del Bosque's bus bother

Starter. Check. Main course. Check. Football?

Germany's hat-trick hero Thomas Muller had to apologise after miscuing a training ground shot towards a table of nearby diners, hitting a man on the head.

Thomas Muller hits diners with training shot

Thanks for the shirt. Now can I have your pants?

Former Sevilla team-mates Ivan Rakitic and Stephane Mbia went one step further than the traditional shirt swap by exchanging shorts in the tunnel after the Croatia v Cameroon match.

Rakitic and Mbia swap shorts

Your skills are out of this world

Astronauts at the International Space Station certainly caught World Cup fever and zero gravity is no barrier to enjoying the "beautiful game".

Alexander Gerst, Reid Weisman and Steve Swanson show off their skills

Goooooooal! Chile commentator goes wild

Chile's first competitive victory over Spain proved too much for one commentator who could not hold back his emotion.

Watch Vargas' goal with Chilean commentary

"Suarez is by the photocopier and goes down. That looks like a dive . . ."

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez pokes fun at his 'bad boy' image in a television advert in his home country in which he stars as a office worker.

Luis Suarez appears in a commercial on Uruguayan TV

Dress to impress at the World Cup. Or build a pub

A France fan - complete with painted-on twirly moustache - had his moment in the spotlight in the 5-2 win over Switzerland

Striker Clint Dempsey (top) does a 'Benedict Cumberbatch' by photobombing this picture featuring his USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann (second from right)

We are the knights who play football. England fans gather in a bar in Sao Paulo ahead of the Uruguay match

Three lions in the crowd, Jules Rimet's still gleaming. England supporters in the crowd at the Uruguay match.

We asked readers where they were watching the World Cup. Christian King sent in this picture of his shed, which he has turned into a pub.

And finally...

Heard the one about the £19m film version of Fifa's history, in which president Sepp Blatter is portrayed as a hero? Tim Roth plays Blatter. "In this case the casting was well done," the president of Fifa said. "We have some common, let's say, qualities."