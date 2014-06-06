Jamie White: Bristol Rovers sign Salisbury City striker

Jamie White (left) in action for Salisbury

Striker Jamie White has signed for Bristol Rovers on a free transfer after terminating his contract at Salisbury.

White becomes the first summer signing for Rovers following their relegation from the Football League.

The 24-year-old will link up again with Pirates boss Darrell Clarke, who signed the forward during his time in charge at Salisbury.

"I have worked with Jamie before and he is a great signing for the club," Clarke told the club website.

"He is a goalscorer who averages one goal every two games, and he has the potential to be a 20-goal-a-season man.

"He is proven at this level and has the potential to further his career with us. I look forward to working with him."

White came through the Southampton academy and, after a loan spell with Shrewsbury Town in 2008, moved to non-league Eastleigh.

He moved to play in Australia before returning to England's non-league with Winchester before joining Salisbury in 2012, where he scored 37 goals in 73 games.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you