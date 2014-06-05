World Cup 2014: BBC has Stevie Wonder song as theme tune

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder's song Another Star will provide the theme tune for the BBC's Fifa World Cup coverage.

The song, with its Latin American vibe, will be used as the opening sequence for all of the BBC's World Cup programmes for Brazil 2014.

It is the first time the musician, 64, has given his approval for one of his songs to be used in this way.

Wonder originally released the track on his multi Grammy Award-winning Songs In The Key Of Life album back in 1976.

The song will feature for the first time on BBC One on 11 June (22:35 BST) to introduce the BBC's World Cup preview show.

BBC Sport senior producer Ian Finch said the BBC were fortunate Wonder granted permission for it to be used.

"It is very rare for an artist of this stature to approve the use of their music in this way, so we are thrilled and honoured," Finch said.

"This song perfectly captures the feel-good, carnival atmosphere we will bring to our viewers during the World Cup this summer."

The BBC will have comprehensive coverage of the World Cup, showing live matches on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website, with simultaneous games on BBC Three, BBC Three HD and the Red Button.

BBC Two and BBC Two HD will host a morning catch-up highlights programme as well as full match replays of the game of the day.