Diego Costa: Atletico Madrid striker completes transfer to Chelsea

Diego Costa failed to score for Spain at the World Cup

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has completed his transfer to Chelsea on a five-year deal.

The fee for the 25-year-old Spain international is understood to be £32m.

Diego Costa factfile Born: 7 October 1988, Lagarto, Brazil

7 October 1988, Lagarto, Brazil Clubs: Braga 2006, Penafiel 2006 (on loan), Atletico Madrid 2006-09, Braga 2007 (on loan), Celta Vigo 2007-08 (on loan), Albacete 2008-09 (on loan), Real Valladolid 2009-10, Atletico Madrid 2010-14, Rayo Vallecano 2012 (on loan)

94 League goals for Atletico: 43

94 League goals for Atletico: 43

43 La Liga wins: 2013-14

2013-14 Copa del Rey wins: 2012-13

"I am very happy to sign for Chelsea," Costa said. "Everybody knows it is a big club in a very competitive league and I am very excited to get started in England."

Costa becomes Chelsea's third summer signing following the arrivals of Cesc Fabregas and Mario Pasalic.

The striker scored 36 goals in 52 games for Atletico last term as they won their first La Liga title since 1996 and reached the Champions League final.

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho had made the addition of a "killer" striker a key priority during the summer.

The London club scored 71 goals in the league last season, 31 fewer than champions Manchester City, who finished four points ahead of them, as Fernando Torres, Demba Ba and Samuel Eto'o all struggled to find the net consistently.

Costa will rejoin international team-mate Fabregas following a disappointing World Cup campaign in which Spain exited the tournament at the group stage.