Brian McDermott leaves Leeds United by mutual consent

Manager Brian McDermott has left Championship side Leeds United by mutual consent.

The former Reading boss had been in charge since April 2013, having signed a three-year contract.

He helped keep the club in the Championship this season, during which time they were taken over by Italian businessman Massimo Cellino.

McDermott at Leeds 12 April 2013: Appointed as Neil Warnock's successor on a three-year contract 4 May 2013: Leeds finish 13th in the Championship after winning three and losing two of their five matches under McDermott 14 September 2013: Leeds start the season with five wins from their first eight matches in all competitions after signing Matt Smith, Luke Murphy, Noel Hunt and Scott Wootton 14 December 2013: A 3-0 win at Doncaster keeps Leeds in promotion contention in sixth place 4 January 2014: Leeds are knocked out of the FA Cup third round by a 2-0 defeat at League Two Rochdale 11 January 2014: McDermott describes his team's 6-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday as "public humiliation" 29 January 2014: McDermott admits that the uncertainty at the club has affected results 31 January 2014: McDermott is told his contract is being terminated, according to the League Managers' Association 1 February 2014: According to the LMA, McDermott is asked not to take the team for the 5-1 win over Huddersfield before Leeds release a statement saying he is still the manager 30 May 2014: McDermott leaves Leeds by mutual consent

"Brian has been very understanding of my wish to implement a new structure," said Cellino.

"He is a great manager and a great guy. He has been unfortunate to work in such difficult circumstances."

When Cellino's deal to take the majority shareholding of Leeds from GFH Capital was confirmed in January, McDermott was sacked, only to be reinstated a day later.

He guided the club to a 15th-place finish and Cellino said towards the end of April he intended to discuss future plans with McDermott.

"Massimo wants to bring a new energy to the club so that we can return to where we belong as a healthy football club," said McDermott.

"To my players for their efforts I say a big thank you. To all the staff I am especially grateful for their support.

"Finally, to the incredible force that is the Leeds United supporters, I offer my heartfelt thanks.

"I urge everyone to get behind the team and the new owner next season to get us back to where we need to be, fighting for trophies and competing at the top-table of English and European football."

The Football League cleared Cellino's takeover at Elland Road in April after initially disqualifying him as a director when he was found guilty of failing to pay import duty on a yacht in Italy.

Since then, the Miami-based Italian businessman has revealed Leeds are losing more than £1m per month, and he must focus on "making them healthy again".