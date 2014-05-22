BBC Sport - Burton Albion: Billy Kee hopeful of baby celebrations at Wembley
Kee considers Wembley among baby names
Burton Albion striker Billy Kee tells BBC Radio Derby that he will consider Wembley as one of his new son's names if he scores and the Brewers win Monday's League Two play-off final.
Kee's wife, Leigh, is due to give birth on Thursday, 22 May, but Burton's leading goalscorer this term hopes for double celebrations at Wembley Stadium.
