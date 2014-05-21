BBC Sport - Micky Adams: Port Vale owner Smurthwaite happy boss can stay
Smurthwaite pleased Adams will stay
Football
Port Vale owner Norman Smurthwaite tells BBC Radio Stoke that he is "very pleased" that Micky Adams plans to stay on as manager.
"I've never had a Plan B," said Smurthwaite. "But I had to put one in place just in case a large club came for him.
"Because, if they had, he'd have had my blessing, as he's at the wrong level. He's a much better manager than Port Vale deserve."
