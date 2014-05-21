Port Vale owner Norman Smurthwaite tells BBC Radio Stoke that he is "very pleased" that Micky Adams plans to stay on as manager.

"I've never had a Plan B," said Smurthwaite. "But I had to put one in place just in case a large club came for him.

"Because, if they had, he'd have had my blessing, as he's at the wrong level. He's a much better manager than Port Vale deserve."