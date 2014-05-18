Juventus 3-0 Cagliari

Juventus set a new record in Europe's leading 10 top flights by finishing the season with 102 points after a comfortable win against Cagliari.

Andrea Pirlo's free-kick went in off keeper Marco Silvestri before Fernando Llorente poked in from close range.

Claudio Marchisio rifled in a third to wrap up Juventus' day of celebration.

Juve, who finish 17 points ahead of second-placed Roma, end the season with 19 wins from 19 home league games and 33 league wins in total.

Manager Antonio Conte has yet to commit his future to the club and he was given a standing ovation by the home fans when he emerged for the trophy presentation.

A huge banner had also been unveiled at the start of the second half featuring Conte's face and the words "without you we won't go far because you are the best and have Juve in your heart".

Juventus fans held banners featuring Antonio Conte's name during the game

Juventus players celebrated a 30th league title and the third in succession

Carlos Tevez finished the season as Serie A's third highest scorer with 19 goals