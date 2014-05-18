Juventus 3-0 Cagliari

Match ends, Juventus 3, Cagliari 0.
Juventus set a new record in Europe's leading 10 top flights by finishing the season with 102 points after a comfortable win against Cagliari.
Andrea Pirlo's free-kick went in off keeper Marco Silvestri before Fernando Llorente poked in from close range.
Claudio Marchisio rifled in a third to wrap up Juventus' day of celebration.
Juve, who finish 17 points ahead of second-placed Roma, end the season with 19 wins from 19 home league games and 33 league wins in total.
Manager Antonio Conte has yet to commit his future to the club and he was given a standing ovation by the home fans when he emerged for the trophy presentation.
A huge banner had also been unveiled at the start of the second half featuring Conte's face and the words "without you we won't go far because you are the best and have Juve in your heart".
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1BuffonSubstituted forRubinhoat 54'minutes
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 22Asamoah
- 5Ogbonna
- 19Bonucci
- 4Cáceres
- 6Pogba
- 8Marchisio
- 10Tévez
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forOsvaldoat 60'minutes
- 21PirloSubstituted forPepeat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Pepe
- 9Vucinic
- 12Giovinco
- 13Peluso
- 15Barzagli
- 18Osvaldo
- 20Padoin
- 27Quagliarella
- 30Storari
- 33Isla
- 34Rubinho
Cagliari
- 1Silvestri
- 24Perico
- 8Avelar
- 5Conti
- 15Rossettini
- 13AstoriSubstituted forBastriniat 45'minutes
- 21Dessena
- 7CossuSubstituted forIbraimiat 66'minutes
- 51Pinilla
- 23IbarboSubstituted forLoiat 86'minutes
- 4Tabanelli
Substitutes
- 3Bastrini
- 9Sau
- 10Ibraimi
- 16Eriksson
- 19Oikonomou
- 26Loi
- 28Carboni
- Referee:
- Mauro Bergonzi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Cagliari 0.
Offside, Juventus. Simone Pepe tries a through ball, but Carlos Tévez is caught offside.
Foul by Daniele Dessena (Cagliari).
Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luca Rossettini (Cagliari).
Simone Pepe (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Antonio Loi replaces Víctor Ibarbo.
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Attempt blocked. Agim Ibraimi (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauricio Pinilla.
Offside, Juventus. Kwadwo Asamoah tries a through ball, but Pablo Daniel Osvaldo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Simone Pepe replaces Andrea Pirlo.
Offside, Juventus. Stephan Lichtsteiner tries a through ball, but Pablo Daniel Osvaldo is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Daniele Dessena (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Agim Ibraimi.
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Víctor Ibarbo (Cagliari).
Foul by Paul Pogba (Juventus).
Danilo Avelar (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) because of an injury.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Daniele Dessena (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Alessandro Bastrini.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Daniel Osvaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Attempt missed. Agim Ibraimi (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Víctor Ibarbo.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Agim Ibraimi replaces Andrea Cossu.
Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (Juventus) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martín Cáceres.
Offside, Juventus. Claudio Marchisio tries a through ball, but Carlos Tévez is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Pablo Daniel Osvaldo replaces Fernando Llorente.
Attempt missed. Alessandro Bastrini (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).
Gabriele Perico (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Rubinho replaces Gianluigi Buffon.
Foul by Andrea Pirlo (Juventus).
Víctor Ibarbo (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Claudio Marchisio (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrea Tabanelli (Cagliari).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Danilo Avelar.
Hand ball by Víctor Ibarbo (Cagliari).
Offside, Juventus. Claudio Marchisio tries a through ball, but Carlos Tévez is caught offside.