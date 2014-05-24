Match ends, Derby County 0, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Derby County 0-1 Queens Park Rangers
-
- From the section Football
QPR substitute Bobby Zamora struck a dramatic 90th-minute winner as 10-men Rangers made an immediate return to the Premier League by defeating Derby in an absorbing play-off final at Wembley.
The London side had been hanging on - with goalkeeper Robert Green making a series of good saves - before Zamora pounced on an error from Derby defender Richard Keogh to score just his fourth goal of the season with Rangers' only shot on target.
Harry Redknapp's side had been reduced to 10 men just before the hour when Gary O'Neil was red carded for a late challenge on Johnny Russell, who was closing down on goal.
Derby were already in the ascendancy by then and looked likely to go on and win the contest after assuming a numerical advantage. But Rangers defended with courage and organisation and struck decisively through Zamora, as boss Redknapp ended his first play-off campaign with promotion.
QPR had laboured through periods of the Championship season and won just four of their previous 10 games coming into the Wembley final.
But they can now start planning for a return to the top flight, with the club set to benefit by £80m according to one estimate from Sport Business Group Deloitte.
However, it may not all be plain sailing for Rangers, who made a £65.4m loss during the 2012-13 season and could yet face a huge fine at the end of the year under the Football League's financial fair play regulations if they suffer another heavy loss for the campaign just finished.
None of this will matter to luckless Derby, who were the better side for large periods.
They have played with spirit, skill and freedom under manager Steve McClaren, who took over in September with the club 14th in the Championship table.
But the young Rams side will have to wait for at least another year if they are to return to the Premier League for the first time since their relegation in 2008.
QPR, rich in age and experience, initially looked the most accomplished but they created few clear openings - top scorer Charlie Austin shot over from distance and Joey Barton smashed a free-kick into the wall - and lost Niko Kranjcar to injury by break.
Derby lined up 4-3-3 with Will Hughes retaining his place in midfield despite the return to fitness of Craig Bryson as both teams were unchanged from their semi-final second-leg fixtures.
At first, the Rams looked like a young team suffering stage fright before slowly starting to impose themselves on the contest.
Craig Forsyth headed wide and the increasingly influential Hughes thought he had been caught inside the area by Richard Dunne after pulling off a Cruyff turn but his protests were ignored by referee Lee Mason.
The nearest the game came to a goal before the end of a poor opening half was through a Jamie Ward free-kick that everybody missed except for Hoops keeper Green, who made a good scrambling save.
Austin shot wide after the restart but, that aside, Derby were clearly on top and the odds moved further in their favour when O'Neil was dismissed for his challenge on Russell just short of the penalty area. Rangers lost possession in midfield and O'Neil unquestionably snuffed out a goalscoring opportunity.
By now the momentum was firmly in Derby's favour and Green made a trio of saves to deny substitutes Craig Bryson and Simon Dawkins as well as Chris Martin.
It was one team holding on, another punching holes in the opposition defence and looking to strike a decisive blow but, after Derby failed to clear a throw-in and the soon-to-be inconsolable Rams captain Keogh scuffed his clearance, Zamora buried his effort from 10 yards as Rangers snatched victory.
You can listen to commentary of Bobby Zamora's winner on the BBC Radio 5 live website.
Line-ups
Derby
- 1Grant
- 33Wisdom
- 6Keogh
- 25Buxton
- 3Forsyth
- 8Hendrick
- 34Thorne
- 19HughesSubstituted forBrysonat 68'minutes
- 11RussellSubstituted forDawkinsat 67'minutes
- 9Martin
- 10WardSubstituted forBamfordat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bryson
- 14Eustace
- 18Sammon
- 26Legzdins
- 27Whitbread
- 32Dawkins
- 35Bamford
QPR
- 1Green
- 2Simpson
- 15Onuoha
- 5Dunne
- 6HillSubstituted forHenryat 67'minutes
- 23Hoilett
- 17Barton
- 36O'NeilBooked at 60mins
- 19KranjcarSubstituted forTraoreat 33'minutes
- 9Austin
- 14DoyleSubstituted forZamoraat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Traore
- 4Morrison
- 13Yun
- 18Hughes
- 20Henry
- 25Zamora
- 26Murphy
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 87,348
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home14
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Derby County 0, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Attempt missed. Richard Keogh (Derby County) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick Bamford with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Joey Barton.
Foul by Simon Dawkins (Derby County).
Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Patrick Bamford replaces Jamie Ward.
Booking
Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Derby County 0, Queens Park Rangers 1. Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Joey Barton (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jeff Hendrick (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Simon Dawkins.
Foul by Simon Dawkins (Derby County).
Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Dawkins (Derby County).
Danny Simpson (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Simon Dawkins (Derby County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Thorne.
Attempt blocked. George Thorne (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Martin.
Richard Keogh (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers).
Foul by Jamie Ward (Derby County).
Armand Traore (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Armand Traore.
Attempt blocked. Jeff Hendrick (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Thorne.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Karl Henry.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Ward (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Simon Dawkins (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Bryson.
Offside, Derby County. Chris Martin tries a through ball, but Simon Dawkins is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Richard Keogh (Derby County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Ward with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Robert Green.
Attempt saved. Chris Martin (Derby County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Bryson with a cross.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Robert Green.
Attempt saved. Craig Bryson (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jeff Hendrick.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Craig Bryson replaces Will Hughes.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Simon Dawkins replaces Johnny Russell.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Karl Henry replaces Clint Hill.
Foul by Chris Martin (Derby County).
Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Richard Dunne.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Ward (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Gary O'Neil (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the red card.