BBC Sport - Fifa World Cup 2014 team profile: Costa Rica

BBC Sport profiles Costa Rica ahead of their fourth appearance at the World Cup.

Costa Rica secured World Cup qualification with two games to spare, winning all their home games. However, it has been 24 years since they have reached the knock-out stages.

Costa Rica find themselves in Group D alongside England, Italy and Uruguay - all three previous World Cup winners.

