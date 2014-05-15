Hull City manager Steve Bruce describes his side as "rank outsiders" for Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal.

The former Manchester United defender expects most neutrals will want his side to win at Wembley and "hopes it is our day".

Bruce, who won the FA Cup twice as a player, has taken Hull to their first final in his second season in charge.

The final takes place at Wembley on Saturday 17 May at 17:00 BST.