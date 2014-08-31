BBC Sport - World Cup 2014: Top five qualifier gaffes
Qualifying moments: Top five gaffes
- From the section 2014 Fifa World Cup
As the countdown to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil continues we pick out some of the mores embarrassing moments for players during qualification.
Armenia's Araz Ozbiliz features as he somehow manages to kick the corner flag rather than the ball, Jamaica's Alvas Powell gets himself into a spot of trouble with a throw in while Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio plays his way into trouble.
