BBC Sport - World Cup 2014: Top five qualifier gaffes

Qualifying moments: Top five gaffes

As the countdown to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil continues we pick out some of the mores embarrassing moments for players during qualification.

Armenia's Araz Ozbiliz features as he somehow manages to kick the corner flag rather than the ball, Jamaica's Alvas Powell gets himself into a spot of trouble with a throw in while Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio plays his way into trouble.

Relive the best moments from World Cup qualifying.

