England 0-0 Honduras

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2014: Roy Hodgson happy England leave Miami unscathed

England's final warm-up game before they flew to Brazil for the World Cup was disrupted by a dangerous lightning storm that forced the match to be halted as they were held to a draw by Honduras.

The game was stopped for over 40 minutes midway through the first half as bad weather hit the Miami area.

But, when play resumed, boss Roy Hodgson saw England last the pace well in fierce heat and humidity, although a feisty game against the physical Hondurans lacked any rhythm.

Analysis "England weren't able to finish Honduras off. They didn't create too many glorious opportunities and that is the main criticism. They struggled against the 10 men. They tried to go through the middle but it was too congested. "When they went out wide, they didn't put too many crosses in either. It is a slight disappointment England did not win the game and Joe Hart was completely untroubled. Now it is down to the real business, the World Cup."

England should have won, with striker Daniel Sturridge missing England's two best chances, but ultimately Hodgson will have simply been delighted his players emerged unscathed from some rough treatment, which included Honduras defender Brayan Beckeles being sent off.

Captain Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney were given 45 minutes each, while Everton midfielder Ross Barkley once again looked lively as he tries to make an impression on Hodgson ahead of next Saturday's opening World Cup game against Italy in Manaus.

England left Miami for Rio de Janeiro after the game and can now enter the final phase of their planning for the World Cup, although the interruption for weather reduced the effectiveness of this exercise.

Hodgson made 10 changes from Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Ecuador and went with the side many believe will start against the Italians on 14 June - but the first half was wrecked by that weather interruption.

England should have been ahead when slick link play between Rooney and his Manchester United team-mate Danny Welbeck left Sturridge with only Honduras keeper Noel Valladares to beat. But the Liverpool striker dragged his shot wide.

Daniel Sturridge, who scored 24 goals for Liverpool last season, wasted two glorious chances

And then, with dark clouds overhead and lightning flashing around the stadium, the players were taken off the field after 23 minutes by referee Ricardo Salazar.

Salazar said he made the decision because there were lightning strikes within two miles of the stadium. It is not uncommon in Miami and, after thunder and a torrential downpour, the players returned.

Player ratings Joe Hart: 6 Glen Johnson: 5 Gary Cahill: 6 Phil Jagielka: 6 Leighton Baines: 6 Adam Lallana: 6 Steven Gerrard: 6 Jordan Henderson: 7 Danny Welbeck: 7 Wayne Rooney: 6 Daniel Sturridge: 6 Substitutes: Ross Barkley: 6, Jack Wilshere: 6 Read more about Phil's ratings here

Upon resumption, Honduras - who are in World Cup Group E - decided to turn the game into a dogfight as a succession of wild tackles endangered England.

Gerrard was furious at a tackle from Luis Garrido that earned him a yellow card then Celtic defender Emilio Izaguirre was similarly punished for a wild tackle on Sturridge, which he followed up by lashing the ball into the Liverpool striker.

It was this in mind, perhaps, that Hodgson removed Gerrard and Rooney at half-time to introduce Barkley and Wilshere - with Everton's youngster immediately in the action with a 20-yard shot that curled just wide.

Left-back Leighton Baines, in particular, had taken some heavy punishment from Honduras and he was in the wars again after 65 minutes when he was caught by a dreadful aerial challenge from Beckeles, who had already been booked and was deservedly sent off.

Sturridge had been lively but wasted another good chance with 15 minutes to go when he headed over from right-back Glen Johnson's fine cross.

Check out some of the best photos from England v Honduras on the BBC Sport Facebook page.

Go to our new World Cup features and video index for our best in-depth analysis.

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2014: BBC Sport pundits on England's chances