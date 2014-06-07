Match ends, England 0, Honduras 0.
England 0-0 Honduras
-
England's final warm-up game before they flew to Brazil for the World Cup was disrupted by a dangerous lightning storm that forced the match to be halted as they were held to a draw by Honduras.
The game was stopped for over 40 minutes midway through the first half as bad weather hit the Miami area.
But, when play resumed, boss Roy Hodgson saw England last the pace well in fierce heat and humidity, although a feisty game against the physical Hondurans lacked any rhythm.
England should have won, with striker Daniel Sturridge missing England's two best chances, but ultimately Hodgson will have simply been delighted his players emerged unscathed from some rough treatment, which included Honduras defender Brayan Beckeles being sent off.
Captain Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney were given 45 minutes each, while Everton midfielder Ross Barkley once again looked lively as he tries to make an impression on Hodgson ahead of next Saturday's opening World Cup game against Italy in Manaus.
England left Miami for Rio de Janeiro after the game and can now enter the final phase of their planning for the World Cup, although the interruption for weather reduced the effectiveness of this exercise.
Hodgson made 10 changes from Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Ecuador and went with the side many believe will start against the Italians on 14 June - but the first half was wrecked by that weather interruption.
England should have been ahead when slick link play between Rooney and his Manchester United team-mate Danny Welbeck left Sturridge with only Honduras keeper Noel Valladares to beat. But the Liverpool striker dragged his shot wide.
And then, with dark clouds overhead and lightning flashing around the stadium, the players were taken off the field after 23 minutes by referee Ricardo Salazar.
Salazar said he made the decision because there were lightning strikes within two miles of the stadium. It is not uncommon in Miami and, after thunder and a torrential downpour, the players returned.
Upon resumption, Honduras - who are in World Cup Group E - decided to turn the game into a dogfight as a succession of wild tackles endangered England.
Gerrard was furious at a tackle from Luis Garrido that earned him a yellow card then Celtic defender Emilio Izaguirre was similarly punished for a wild tackle on Sturridge, which he followed up by lashing the ball into the Liverpool striker.
It was this in mind, perhaps, that Hodgson removed Gerrard and Rooney at half-time to introduce Barkley and Wilshere - with Everton's youngster immediately in the action with a 20-yard shot that curled just wide.
Left-back Leighton Baines, in particular, had taken some heavy punishment from Honduras and he was in the wars again after 65 minutes when he was caught by a dreadful aerial challenge from Beckeles, who had already been booked and was deservedly sent off.
Sturridge had been lively but wasted another good chance with 15 minutes to go when he headed over from right-back Glen Johnson's fine cross.
Line-ups
England
- 1HartSubstituted forForsterat 75'minutes
- 2Johnson
- 5CahillBooked at 69mins
- 6Jagielka
- 3BainesBooked at 77mins
- 4GerrardSubstituted forBarkleyat 45'minutes
- 14HendersonSubstituted forLampardat 83'minutes
- 20LallanaBooked at 61mins
- 10RooneySubstituted forWilshereat 45'minutes
- 11WelbeckSubstituted forLambertat 79'minutes
- 9Sturridge
Substitutes
- 7Wilshere
- 8Lampard
- 12Smalling
- 13Foster
- 16Jones
- 17Milner
- 18Lambert
- 21Barkley
- 22Forster
- 23Shaw
- 24Stones
- 25Flanagan
Honduras
- 18Valladares
- 21BeckelesBooked at 65mins
- 5BernárdezBooked at 49mins
- 3Figueroa
- 7IzaguirreBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMartínezat 90+1'minutes
- 23ChávezSubstituted forNajarat 61'minutes
- 19GarridoBooked at 26minsSubstituted forClarosat 45'minutes
- 8Palacios
- 15EspinozaSubstituted forGarciaat 87'minutes
- 11BengtsonSubstituted forPalaciosat 75'minutes
- 13CostlySubstituted forDelgadoat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1López
- 2Chavez Guity
- 4Montes
- 6Garcia
- 9Palacios
- 10Martínez
- 12Delgado
- 14García
- 16Martínez
- 17Najar
- 20Claros
- 22Escober
- Referee:
- Ricardo Salazar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, England 0, Honduras 0.
Offside, Honduras. Mario Martínez tries a through ball, but Andy Najar is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Ross Barkley (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frank Lampard.
Attempt saved. Maynor Figueroa (Honduras) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Honduras. Mario Martínez replaces Emilio Izaguirre.
Attempt saved. Emilio Izaguirre (Honduras) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Honduras. Juan Carlos García replaces Roger Espinoza.
Attempt blocked. Emilio Izaguirre (Honduras) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Edder Delgado.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Frank Lampard replaces Jordan Henderson.
Daniel Sturridge (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Wilson Palacios (Honduras).
Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (England) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ross Barkley.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Rickie Lambert replaces Danny Welbeck.
Phil Jagielka (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jerry Palacios (Honduras).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Wilson Palacios (Honduras) because of an injury.
Booking
Leighton Baines (England) is shown the yellow card.
Ross Barkley (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jerry Palacios (Honduras).
Substitution
Substitution, England. Fraser Forster replaces Joe Hart.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Honduras. Jerry Palacios replaces Jerry Bengtson because of an injury.
Delay in match Jerry Bengtson (Honduras) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Daniel Sturridge (England) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Glen Johnson with a cross.
Foul by Jordan Henderson (England).
Jorge Claros (Honduras) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Gary Cahill (England) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gary Cahill (England).
Jerry Bengtson (Honduras) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jack Wilshere (England) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leighton Baines with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Honduras. Edder Delgado replaces Carlo Costly.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Brayan Beckeles (Honduras) for a bad foul.
Delay in match Leighton Baines (England) because of an injury.
Leighton Baines (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Brayan Beckeles (Honduras).
Phil Jagielka (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jerry Bengtson (Honduras).