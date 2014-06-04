Match ends, Ecuador 2, England 2.
Ecuador 2-2 England
-
- From the section 2014 Fifa World Cup
- Oxlade-Chamberlain injures knee and requires scan
- Sterling sent off and banned from final warm-up game
- Ecuador's Valencia dismissed for reaction to Sterling tackle
- Rooney scores from unfamiliar wide role
Raheem Sterling was sent off and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a worrying knee injury as England produced a mixed display to draw with Ecuador in their World Cup warm-up game in Miami.
Liverpool youngster Sterling was dismissed 11 minutes from time for a clash with Manchester United's Antonio Valencia - who was also given a red card for reacting furiously to the challenge.
It provided a sour note for manager Roy Hodgson - as did the injury sustained by Oxlade-Chamberlain - as he saw his experimental side struggle defensively but produce some excellent work going forward, especially from Everton midfielder Ross Barkley.
Ecuador took advantage of poor England defending as Enner Valencia headed them in front early on but Wayne Rooney bundled in his 39th goal for his country before half-time.
Rickie Lambert celebrated his dream £4m move to Liverpool by putting England ahead just after the interval following brilliant work by Barkley but the South Americans levelled through substitute Michael Arroyo's spectacular strike.
With temperatures and humidity high, it was the perfect conditioning work-out for England and there were pluses for Hodgson.
Rooney worked hard in his left-flank role and got another 63 minutes under his belt while Barkley demonstrated once again that he could become a real World Cup wildcard. Oxlade-Chamberlain also delivered some good moments before departing with an injury that his manager said afterwards was serious enough to require a scan.
None of England's revamped defence suggested they would start at the World Cup as central defensive pairing Chris Smalling and Phil Jones looked uncertain and the ploy of playing James Milner at right back was not a success.
England can now fine tune further against Honduras here on Saturday before flying to Brazil to embark on their World Cup campaign.
Hodgson's second string looked exactly that at times - and defensive frailties were exposed as Ecuador went ahead with their first attack after eight minutes.
Milner stood off Walter Ayovi and when Smalling got caught under his cross, Valencia beat Luke Shaw to the ball at the far post to head powerfully past Ben Foster.
Foster, meanwhile, had mixed success racing from his line, as England's lack of understanding left them vulnerable, but they were soon edging their way back into the game.
Captain Frank Lampard had already dragged one shot across the face of goal before forcing Ecuador keeper Maximo Banguera into action from long range.
And Hodgson's side were on level terms just before the half-hour as Rooney scrambled in from almost on the line after Lambert had flicked a shot against the post. It was not the prettiest of goals but Rooney's celebration indicated how much it meant to him.
Foster's risky dash out almost gave Valencia another chance but England escaped and almost went ahead when Shaw's fine run set up Rooney, who could not hit the target.
Barkley's powerful running had already set up Oxlade-Chamberlain and the Everton man showed his class once more as England went ahead after 51 minutes. He weaved his way through Ecuador's defence before laying the ball into the path of Lambert, who thumped in a powerful angled finish.
Ecuador were still strong, though, and causing problems for England's unconvincing rearguard.
When Oxlade-Chamberlain fell awkwardly under a challenge he was substituted in apparent discomfort, and Rooney was also taken off after 63 minutes.
The changes were the signal for a flurry of activity that ended with Ecuador equalising as substitute Arroyo marked his introduction by sending a magnificent finish high past Foster from 25 yards.
Sterling had made a promising entrance but then got involved in the skirmish that led to red cards for him and Valencia. The Liverpool forward's wild challenge infuriated Valencia, who reacted by grabbing him by the neck.
It was an unsatisfactory conclusion to a mixed bag of a performance from England.
Check out some of the best photos from England v Ecuador on the BBC Sport Facebook page
Go to our new World Cup features and video index for our best in-depth analysis.
Line-ups
Ecuador
- 1Banguera
- 4ParedesSubstituted forAchilierat 90+1'minutes
- 10Ayoví
- 23GruezoSubstituted forSaritamaat 90'minutes
- 2Guagua
- 3Erazo
- 16A ValenciaBooked at 79mins
- 6NoboaSubstituted forMéndezat 50'minutes
- 11CaicedoSubstituted forRojasat 45'minutes
- 13E ValenciaSubstituted forIbarraat 83'minutes
- 7MonteroSubstituted forArroyoat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ibarra
- 8Méndez
- 9Rojas
- 12Bone
- 14Castillo
- 15Arroyo
- 17Ayoví
- 18Bagüí
- 19Saritama
- 20Martínez
- 21Achilier
- 22Domínguez
England
- 13Foster
- 17Milner
- 23ShawSubstituted forStonesat 74'minutes
- 7WilshereSubstituted forLallanaat 87'minutes
- 16Jones
- 12Smalling
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forFlanaganat 63'minutes
- 8Lampard
- 18LambertSubstituted forWelbeckat 84'minutes
- 21BarkleySubstituted forHendersonat 84'minutes
- 10RooneySubstituted forSterlingat 64'minutesBooked at 79mins
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 2Johnson
- 3Baines
- 4Gerrard
- 5Cahill
- 6Jagielka
- 9Sturridge
- 11Welbeck
- 14Henderson
- 19Sterling
- 20Lallana
- 22Forster
- 24Stones
- 25Flanagan
- Referee:
- Jair Marrufo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ecuador 2, England 2.
Offside, Ecuador. Joao Rojas tries a through ball, but Édison Méndez is caught offside.
Corner, Ecuador. Conceded by Danny Welbeck.
Attempt blocked. Michael Arroyo (Ecuador) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Ecuador. Gabriel Achilier replaces Juan Carlos Paredes.
Foul by James Milner (England).
Renato Ibarra (Ecuador) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ecuador. Luis Saritama replaces Carlos Gruezo.
Attempt missed. Michael Arroyo (Ecuador) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Édison Méndez.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Adam Lallana replaces Jack Wilshere because of an injury.
Delay in match Jack Wilshere (England) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Jordan Henderson replaces Ross Barkley.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Danny Welbeck replaces Rickie Lambert.
Offside, England. Jon Flanagan tries a through ball, but Ross Barkley is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Ecuador. Renato Ibarra replaces Enner Valencia.
Corner, England. Conceded by Édison Méndez.
Attempt saved. Frickson Erazo (Ecuador) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Arroyo with a cross.
Dismissal
Antonio Valencia (Ecuador) is shown the red card for fighting.
Dismissal
Raheem Sterling (England) is shown the red card.
Foul by Raheem Sterling (England).
Antonio Valencia (Ecuador) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, England. John Stones replaces Luke Shaw.
Foul by James Milner (England).
Michael Arroyo (Ecuador) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Ecuador 2, England 2. Michael Arroyo (Ecuador) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Antonio Valencia.
Attempt missed. Frickson Erazo (Ecuador) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Antonio Valencia with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Ecuador. Michael Arroyo replaces Jefferson Montero.
Corner, Ecuador. Conceded by Phil Jones.
Enner Valencia (Ecuador) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jefferson Montero.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Raheem Sterling replaces Wayne Rooney.
Attempt missed. Enner Valencia (Ecuador) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Walter Ayoví (Ecuador) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Jon Flanagan replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (England) because of an injury.
Foul by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (England).
Carlos Gruezo (Ecuador) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Antonio Valencia (Ecuador) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jefferson Montero.