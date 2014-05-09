Bobby Charlton: Man Utd will finish above Man City next season

Sir Bobby Charlton

Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton has guaranteed supporters the club will finish above rivals Manchester City next season.

City are on course to win the Premier League title, while United have endured a tough campaign and sacked David Moyes as manager in April.

But Charlton, a director at United, says it will be different in 2014-15.

"Next year I guarantee that we will be number one in Manchester. We like to be first and we will be first," he said.

Charlton, who was speaking at United's player of the year awards, says that whoever replaces Moyes in charge of the club will be given significant funds to spend.

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal is the favourite to take over and earlier this week said he wants the job.

Ryan Giggs is handed a Manchester United lifetime achievement award by Sir Bobby Charlton

"We will have to buy a couple of players, which will happen," added 76-year-old Charlton, who is is the all-time top goal scorer at Old Trafford and played 758 times for the club.

"I am looking forward a lot to next year because Manchester United is not renowned for being second."

Caretaker manager Ryan Giggs picked up a lifetime achievement award at United's awards dinner for his longstanding service to the club.

Goalkeeper David De Gea won both the United supporters' player of the year and players' player of the year awards.

Meanwhile, United defender Rio Ferdinand, who is out of contract this summer and wants to stay at Old Trafford, plans to carry on playing next season even if it is at another club.

"I am fit, I am healthy and I want to continue," Ferdinand, 35, said.