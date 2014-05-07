AFC Telford United: Ryan Young heads exit list at Bucks Head

AFC Telford United keeper Ryan Young has reluctantly decided to part company with the Conference North champions after seven years with the club.

Telford have also been forced to release midfielder Matty McGinn, whose work commitments will not allow him to commit to Conference Premier football.

But Young, who has family ties with the Isle of Wight, over 200 miles away, is torn over his exit.

Young's arrival at Telford Ryan Young was part of the Hednesford side which won the FA Trophy in 2004, moving to Telford in August 2007, joining the reformed club on the back of two promotions in three years from the Northern Premier League.

"It's only just hitting home," the 34-year-old told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"I've had seven fantastic years. I went there as they were the biggest club in non-league club football and they still are in my eyes - the best ground, the best club, the best set of fans.

"Once you're there, you never want to leave, but I'm going on the best terms."

Young, who is now looking for a new club much closer to his home in the south, is leaving the Bucks Head along with another Telford first team regular McGinn, who has taken the same decision not to step up to the top level of English non-league football as he did with Chester a year ago.

Young, Telford's longest-serving player, twice helped the Bucks win promotion to the Conference Premier, having kept goal for the team that won promotion under Andy Sinton in 2011.

Media playback is not supported on this device Young makes tearful Telford exit

He was offered a move elsewhere a year ago following Telford's relegation from the non-league top tier, but stayed to help them bounce back at the first attempt.

"I had the chance to leave and go to a league club,but I wanted to stay and get us back to where we belong," added Young.

"Now I feel I've done that, my contract runs out soon, I'm 34 years old, I'm not getting any younger and I have to think about my family."

Meanwhile, defender Dan Preston and midfielder Martyn Jackson have both been released by the club.

Preston, signed for Telford by Andy Sinton following his exit from Birmingham City's academy in 2010, spent the first half of this season out on loan at Barrow and Stourbridge, while Jackson was also loaned out, to Witton Albion.

Ryan Young was talking to BBC Radio Shropshire's Nick Southall.