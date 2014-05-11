Premier League predictions: Lawro v Fatboy Slim
BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson has made a prediction for all 750 Premier League games this season against a variety of different guests.
His opponent for the final day of the Premier League was DJ Fatboy Slim, aka Brighton fan Norman Cook.
Fatboy Slim has compiled an album as an alternative soundtrack to the World Cup, called Bem Brazil, and is also heading out to the tournament next month.
"I am the unofficial DJ of the World Cup," he told BBC Sport. "For me it is great because I get to go to the games and get to play gigs around them. I am doing eight shows around five matches in the group stages."
By then, his beloved Seagulls could be a top-flight club but Fatboy Slim does not mind if they fall short in the Championship play-offs - they lost 2-1 at home to Derby in Thursday's semi-final first leg.
"I don't think we are ready for the Premier League," he added. "I would take a heroic failure in the play-off final at Wembley because I am a bit worried that, if we get promoted, we would get trounced every week.
"As you will see from my predictions, being a Brighton fan I don't really follow the Premier League that much. I am aware who is top, and who is bottom - but I could tell you a lot more about the Championship."
|Premier League predictions
|Result
|Lawro
|Fatboy Slim
|SUNDAY
|Cardiff v Chelsea
|1-2
|0-2
|1-1
|Fulham v Crystal Palace
|2-2
|1-1
|2-0
|Hull v Everton
|0-2
|2-1
|0-1
|Liverpool v Newcastle
|2-1
|3-0
|3-0
|Man City v West Ham
|2-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Norwich v Arsenal
|0-2
|1-1
|0-0
|Southampton v Man Utd
|1-1
|2-1
|0-2
|Sunderland v Swansea
|1-3
|2-1
|3-0
|Tottenham v Aston Villa
|3-0
|2-0
|0-0
|West Brom v Stoke
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
A correct result (ie picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth ONE point. A correct score earns THREE points.
Last weekend, Lawro got six correct results from 10 Premier League games, with no perfect scores. His tally of six points saw him draw with Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil, who got four correct results, but with one perfect score, to also give him a total of six points.
Lawro also picked up six extra points after going for a 2-0 scoreline in each of the midweek Premier League fixtures (Man Utd v Hull, Man City v Aston Villa and Sunderland v West Brom). His guests also benefited from those re-arranged games, with Bastille drummer Woody moving up the leaderboard after going for a 4-0 City win and Tim Key picking up a point for his prediction that Sunderland would beat the Baggies 2-1.
We're keeping a record of the totals for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (at the bottom of the page).
|Totals after week 37
|Lawro
|282
|Guests
|197
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
SUNDAY
Cardiff 1-2 Chelsea
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Fatboy Slim's prediction: 1-1
Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Fatboy Slim's prediction: 2-0
Hull 0-2 Everton
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Fatboy Slim's prediction: 0-1
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle
Lawro's prediction: 3-0
Fatboy Slim's prediction: 3-0
Manchester City 2-0 West Ham
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Fatboy Slim's prediction: 1-0
Norwich 0-2 Arsenal
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Fatboy Slim's prediction: 0-0
Southampton 1-1 Manchester United
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Fatboy Slim's prediction: 0-2
Sunderland 1-3 Swansea
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Fatboy Slim's prediction: 3-0
Tottenham 3-0 Aston Villa
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Fatboy Slim's prediction: 0-0
West Brom 1-2 Stoke
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Fatboy Slim's prediction: 0-1
|Lawro v Guests
|P37
|W23
|D3
|L11
|SCORE
|GUEST LEADERBOARD
|12
|George Groves, Nicky Wire
|11
|Zac Efron, Susanna Reid, Tim Key
|10
|Usain Bolt
|9
|Charlotte Green, Camp Bastion troops
|7.62
|Lawro (average after 37 weeks)
|7
|Danny John-Jules, Steve Wilson
|6
|Katy B, John Bishop, Kevin Clifton, Gaz Coombes, Greg James, Alistair McGowan, Joe Montana, Simon Neil, Alan Shearer, Woody
|5
|Geraint Thomas, Sam Tomkins, The National
|4
|David Baddiel, David Cameron, Guy Mowbray, Jason Sudeikis, Eliza Doolittle
|3
|Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone, Kaiser Chiefs
|2
|Sam Bailey, Cal Crutchlow, Ken Doherty, Gail Emms, Jim Kerr, David Schneider
|1
|Michael Palin, Vic Reeves
|0
|Josh Franceschi
Lawro's best score: 16 points (week 21 v Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone)
Lawro's worst score: 3 points (week 26 v Geraint Thomas)
