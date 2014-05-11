Premier League predictions: Lawro v Fatboy Slim

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson has made a prediction for all 750 Premier League games this season against a variety of different guests.

His opponent for the final day of the Premier League was DJ Fatboy Slim, aka Brighton fan Norman Cook.

Fatboy Slim's Premier League predictions

Fatboy Slim has compiled an album as an alternative soundtrack to the World Cup, called Bem Brazil, and is also heading out to the tournament next month.

"I am the unofficial DJ of the World Cup," he told BBC Sport. "For me it is great because I get to go to the games and get to play gigs around them. I am doing eight shows around five matches in the group stages."

By then, his beloved Seagulls could be a top-flight club but Fatboy Slim does not mind if they fall short in the Championship play-offs - they lost 2-1 at home to Derby in Thursday's semi-final first leg.

"I don't think we are ready for the Premier League," he added. "I would take a heroic failure in the play-off final at Wembley because I am a bit worried that, if we get promoted, we would get trounced every week.

Fatboy Slim performed at the inauguration of Beira-Rio Stadium, one of Brazil's World Cup venues, last month
"As you will see from my predictions, being a Brighton fan I don't really follow the Premier League that much. I am aware who is top, and who is bottom - but I could tell you a lot more about the Championship."

Premier League predictions
ResultLawroFatboy Slim
SUNDAY
Cardiff v Chelsea1-20-21-1
Fulham v Crystal Palace2-21-12-0
Hull v Everton0-22-10-1
Liverpool v Newcastle2-13-03-0
Man City v West Ham2-02-01-0
Norwich v Arsenal0-21-10-0
Southampton v Man Utd1-12-10-2
Sunderland v Swansea1-32-13-0
Tottenham v Aston Villa3-02-00-0
West Brom v Stoke1-21-20-1

A correct result (ie picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth ONE point. A correct score earns THREE points.

Last weekend, Lawro got six correct results from 10 Premier League games, with no perfect scores. His tally of six points saw him draw with Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil, who got four correct results, but with one perfect score, to also give him a total of six points.

Lawro also picked up six extra points after going for a 2-0 scoreline in each of the midweek Premier League fixtures (Man Utd v Hull, Man City v Aston Villa and Sunderland v West Brom). His guests also benefited from those re-arranged games, with Bastille drummer Woody moving up the leaderboard after going for a 4-0 City win and Tim Key picking up a point for his prediction that Sunderland would beat the Baggies 2-1.

We're keeping a record of the totals for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all of Lawro's predictions were correct (at the bottom of the page).

Totals after week 37
Lawro282
Guests197

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

SUNDAY

Cardiff v Chelsea

Cardiff 1-2 Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 1-1

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 2-0

Hull v Everton

Hull 0-2 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 0-1

Liverpool v Newcastle

Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 3-0

Man City v West Ham

Manchester City 2-0 West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 1-0

Norwich v Arsenal

Norwich 0-2 Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 0-0

Southampton v Manchester United

Southampton 1-1 Manchester United

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 0-2

Sunderland v Swansea

Sunderland 1-3 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 3-0

Tottenham v Aston Villa

Tottenham 3-0 Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 0-0

West Brom v Stoke

West Brom 1-2 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Fatboy Slim's prediction: 0-1

Lawro v Guests
P37W23D3L11
SCOREGUEST LEADERBOARD
12George Groves, Nicky Wire
11Zac Efron, Susanna Reid, Tim Key
10Usain Bolt
9Charlotte Green, Camp Bastion troops
7.62Lawro (average after 37 weeks)
7Danny John-Jules, Steve Wilson
6Katy B, John Bishop, Kevin Clifton, Gaz Coombes, Greg James, Alistair McGowan, Joe Montana, Simon Neil, Alan Shearer, Woody
5Geraint Thomas, Sam Tomkins, The National
4David Baddiel, David Cameron, Guy Mowbray, Jason Sudeikis, Eliza Doolittle
3Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone, Kaiser Chiefs
2Sam Bailey, Cal Crutchlow, Ken Doherty, Gail Emms, Jim Kerr, David Schneider
1Michael Palin, Vic Reeves
0Josh Franceschi

Lawro's best score: 16 points (week 21 v Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone)

Lawro's worst score: 3 points (week 26 v Geraint Thomas)

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson
ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
POSTEAMPWDLPTSDIFF+/-
1.Man City3732501010
2.Chelsea37277388+1
3.Man Utd37268386+4
4.Liverpool372410380-2
5.Arsenal372112475-1
6.Tottenham3718712610
7.Southampton3715101255+1
8.Everton3713131152-3
9.Stoke371281744+1
10.Swansea3711101643+3
11.Aston Villa379131540+4
12.West Brom371091839+5
13.Fulham371091839+6
14.Newcastle379111738-5
15.Crystal Palace379101837-4
16.Norwich371072037+2
17.West Ham37991936-5
18.Hull City366102128-2
19.Sunderland37592324-5
20.Cardiff3711224150

